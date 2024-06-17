Show-off motorbike rider tears through baseball game

A show-off motorbike rider left residents far from impressed on Sunday after tearing through Jubilee Park on one wheel during Wagga Baseball Association's first game of the season.
It isn't the first time an unwelcome motorbike rider has ignored the law by going off-road and taking to the field.
The teenager riding the trail bike that hit the schoolgirl, breaking her back and sending her flying into the air, was given a nine-month non-parole custodial sentence at District Court in November of that year.
Wagga Baseball Association publicity officer Chris Ebsworth said there are often tracks left on the field from motorbikes and cars.
"We were playing our first game of the season and a motorbike appeared from around the pond area and rode along doing wheelies on the field where our representative team does training," he said.
The unnecessary distraction interrupted the players and other oval users, with one resident catching the fiasco on camera.
"We all had to react but they did stay on the second field, it was definitely a distraction though," Mr Ebsworth said.
The senseless act left tracks on the field, but according to Mr Ebsworth it is nothing out of the ordinary.
"We do notice car and motorbike tracks on the field," he said.
"This was the second time we've seen someone tear through the field during a game.
"A couple of months ago a motorbike tore through with two people on it."
Resident Ange Peters was among those to witness the chaotic nonsense and said she was most bothered by the situation due to the inconsiderate nature of the rider.
"These motorbikes are constantly flying around Wagga, breaking the law, disregarding other people and overall being a nuisance to other road users and the general public and its getting ridiculous," she said.
"They don't care about anyone or anything."
A spokesperson for Wagga City Council said it was "disappointing".
"Council will assess the fields to determine any damage to the fields and what repairs will need to be undertaken," they said.
"It is disappointing when an incident such as this occurs, as it takes Council resources away from providing better quality facilities for the community."
Council encourages community members to report acts of vandalism to Police. Residents can also contact Council's Customer Service team on 1300 292 442, by email at wagga.nsw.gov.au or log a request online at wagga.nsw.gov.au/servicerequests
