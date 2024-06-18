Trackwork fall may deny champion Wagga jockey his riding swansong

WAGGA jockey Danny Beasley may have ridden his final race.
Beasley was stood down from his full book of rides at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Monday due to a fall at trackwork that morning.
He was initially cleared of serious injury but has since learnt of four fractures to his face.
Beasley had planned to farewell race-riding at Wodonga on Saturday week after announcing his retirement from the jockey ranks last month.
But there is a strong possibility now that Beasley's final ride was a winning one at Narrandera last Saturday.
Beasley will undergo day surgery on Friday but doctors are unable to provide him with a timeframe for his recovery until the procedure is performed.
"I don't really want to say either way but it is highly likely my last ride was Saturday," Beasley confirmed on Tuesday.
If that is the case, Beasley bows out a winner having guided Dilution ($3.40) to victory for Wangaratta trainer Dan McCarthy.
The fall did rob Beasley of the opportunity to ride at one final Wagga meeting on Monday.
It means his last Wagga meeting in the saddle was also a successful one, having ridden a winning treble.
