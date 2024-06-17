Carroll steps up: Collingullie lock in new head coach for the 2025 season

Collingullie-Wagga will be steered by new leadership in 2025 as they confirm their coach for the upcoming season.
Premiership winning coach Stephen Carroll will take over the top role after working with the team throughout recent seasons.
Carroll assisted Dane Fuller through 2024 Southern NSW Women's League season and is looking forward to stepping back into a senior coaching role next year.
Heavily involved with the senior club already as both a runner and umpire, Carroll said the shortened season fits well into his preexisting club commitments.
"I've always been involved with footy all my life," Carroll said.
"I've always loved coaching and being a short and competition, it suits me nicely to have that eight or 10 weeks of footy, it doesn't eat into the men's footy when I help out 'Gullie with different stuff, umpiring and running for first grade.
"The opportunity came up, Dane Fuller has done a great job for the past three years, I helped him out a bit last year, I was the runner and manager and helped at training ab it, so it was just a natural step up."
Club president Noel Penfold was quick to welcome Carroll onboard.
"It was a no brainer to have him do it," Penfold said.
"He's been really keen on it, he's been around for a few years, he's a very experienced coach so we love having him on board to take that over and see how we can go with the girls."
Carroll has previously coached men's first grade for Collingullie and Lockhart, and junior state representative teams.
This is his first time stepping into the role for a women's team.
He's looking forward to the challenge and said it's new territory to juggle a team with such a wide range of experiences.
"They bring different skills, we have a few soccer girls, a few netballers, they bring a bit of everything," he said.
"Each individual is different, there is some that come with no idea even of the rules, have never watched it before, maybe played one game at school and then you've got the top tier that play in Canberra or have played a few years and have got the skills.
"So it's just approaching each person differently, that's the challenge, you've got from the bottom to the top, you've got to base your training on doing a bit of everything."
The Demons narrowly missed out on finals last season and Carroll is hoping they'll make the cut in 2025.
It won't be easy though and he is already aware of a number of ADF players who won't be returning.
So far out from the season he said it is hard to know who will return to the field next season, though there is one player he knows he can count on.
Unable to play in 2024 yet due to injury, Carroll's daughter Sidonie, will be back with the Demons next summer.
It's the first time he'll have coached her.
He's hoping she'll assist in the club's recruitment drive.
"My daughter has a few contacts, she plays up in Queanbeyan so we might be able to get a couple of them down and a few netballers and a few other girls, we'll see what happens," he said.
Though his sights are set on finals, Carroll said first and foremost he's like to see the players enjoy their football.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.