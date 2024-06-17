Caught out twice, Gail shares her warning ahead of Wagga scam forum

Gail Commens has fallen victim to scammers in the past, once losing $5000 to a Wagga business owner while almost losing more savings after an overseas holiday.
Fortunately for Mrs Commens, police were able to get her money back, but both experiences have left her sceptical about any form of email or text that comes her way.
"Since then, I've always checked my Visa cards and debit card quite regularly," Mrs Commens said.
"That's made me very wary ever since, the way things are today, there's just so many people getting scammed from things that do look so legitimate."
Her experiences haven't stopped her from being targeted by scammers as she still gets messages and emails, but she's now taking action.
"I've taken some of them [scams] to the police... I still get text messages, luckily a lot of things on my phone now will come up, if the phone rings, it will come up suspected scam," she said.
"I've gone in to Telstra at times when they can make emails look so real and I've either phoned or physically gone in to see them."
It comes as Riverina MP Michael McCormack announces an anti-scam community forum on Wednesday to arm the Wagga community with information about how best to protect themselves against scams.
Mr McCormack will be joined by assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Stephen Jones at the public forum, saying this is an issue that rises above politics.
"This needs to be something that the community is aware about," Mr McCormack said.
"So many people these days are being ripped off, whether it's online, whether it's via emails, via romance offers that seem too good to be true.
"It doesn't matter whether it's somebody knocking on your door trying to fix your roof or mow your lawn... right through to getting knocked off on what looked to be very professional emails from what you think is your bank."
Scamwatch have reported almost $36 million has been stolen by scammers in NSW alone between January and April this year, with $86 million lost nationally.
Around 26,000 scams have been reported within that time frame, with those aged 65 and over the most affected by scams across the state.
Just over $12 million has been stolen from people 65 and over in NSW alone, close to half of the national total within that demographic.
Barry Williams is involved with the Wagga Senior Citizens Club and said scams have changed dramatically over the years, making it hard for seniors to identify what's real.
"I know in the old days, you just looked at where it came from and you could see straight away that it was a scam," Mr Williams said.
"But now they're just getting more sophisticated all the time, and it's very hard to see whether they're fair dinkum or not."
He says a community forum like the one Mr McCormack is holding is definitely needed to assist in spotting any potential online dangers.
"Some people are [aware], but there's really quite a lot of seniors in the community that aren't aware, as evidenced, people are still being caught out," he said.
"What worries me is all this data being stolen and you'll wonder just how much information these scammers have on us now."
