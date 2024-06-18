Group Nine mid-season report card: Tight ladder means we're in for another big finish

Things are tight at the top after the first half of the Group Nine season.
Four points separates the top five teams, with a couple more clubs snapping at their heels, following the first nine rounds, but strangely no one is level with a couple of draws along the way.
There's been a few surprises as the season unfolds, as well as a few potential boilovers not quite coming off, so everyone has to be on their game each week.
It sets up an intriguing second half of the season with the premiership race wide open again this year.
Position: Sixth (nine points, -16)
Pre-season prediction: Fourth
The season so far: Albury are really yet to fire so far this season going winless at Greenfield Park. An unlikely draw with Kangaroos is their best result so far with just one win so far against a team above them on the ladder. The side made big strides under Justin Carney last season but haven't been able to back it up yet with a couple of tight losses not helping their case.
Player they can't afford to lose: Isaac Carpenter - made a big impact last season and has probably been more damaging this time around. Coming off a hat-trick in their win over Brothers, the imposing figure adds a different point of attack for the Thunder with a forward a real handful for rivals to stop.
What lies ahead: After an underwhelming start to the season the Thunder face a crucial next six weeks with games against all of the top five teams in a row starting with a clash against Gundagai at Anzac Park. It will make or break them. The Thunder have a remarkable record against the Tigers so they will be looking to build some momentum after edging past Brothers but seem to lack some strike weapons to really do damage in the competition this year.
Mid-season prediction: Seventh
Position: Last (four points, -184)
Pre-season prediction: Last
The season so far: It was always going to be a tough start to the season returning to the top grade with such a new look and many of the club's international recruits were yet to arrive, or turning up just as the season started. Most of them still haven't touched down. They showed what they are capable of with a big win over Junee, and have shown glimpses of really competing with the top teams but haven't been consistent enough to sustain things just yet.
Player they can't afford to lose: Apenisa Driti - After impressing for Riverina, the powerful forward was a big pick up just before the start of the season. He certainly hasn't lost any admirers since then playing a crucial role in trying to get Brothers going forward and is proving to be a hard man to stop.
What lies ahead: Brothers will only continue to get better as the new-look team gels more. Injuries also haven't helped their cause so far and if they can consistently get their best side on the paddock they will provide their opponents with some real headaches. They've already hinted they are more than capable of causing a surprise or two but need to start fulfilling that potential to really rise up the ladder.
Mid-season prediction: Eighth
Position: Fourth (12 points, 16)
Pre-season prediction: Sixth
The season so far: After crashing back down to the pack after an unbeaten season in 2022, Gundagai have taken big steps to address their slide down the ladder really more heavily on locally-based talent. It seems to be working with the Tigers are much more competitive outfit despite some key personnel losses. Even in the games they've lost they have certainly had their moments and while they aren't quite the fearsome Tigers of all things are heading in the right direction again
Player they can't afford to lose: Royce Tout - Gundagai will be sweating on how Tout's knee pulls up after coming off in their loss to Southcity. The Country representative has been the glue in the Tigers forward pack for a number of years now with his work rate and leadership crucial for their ongoing success.
What lies ahead: It feels like Gundagai's season is at a crossroads at the midway point of the season. They've been pretty consistent at this stage but injuries seem to be stacking up. If they can limp into their bye with a win over Albury, games against Kangaroos, Temora and Young will be key to seeing if they can be real contenders this year. They've certainly shown their ability to stay in the fight this season and that will go a long way in a tight competition.
Mid-season prediction: Sixth
Position: Eighth (four points, -144)
Pre-season prediction: Fifth
The season so far: After a pre-season that promised so much after one year back in the top grade, Junee's season couldn't have started off much worse. They've struggled with injuries and still have a number of question marks over recruits. They've managed just the one win so far, against Southcity and the two teams have taken very different journeys since round three. The biggest concern was just how much they lost to Brothers by and by the large patches of games they let things slip.
Player they can't afford to lose: Daniel Foley - His return to the club helped spark their return to the top grade last year and is generally their most consistent avenue towards scoring points. He's also become a bit of a Mr Fix It, being used in a number of different roles as the Diesels look to manage their availabilities.
What lies ahead: It could be an ugly back end for the Diesels. They finished off last season on a positive note but have really struggled to stay competitive in 2024. They need to turn things around quickly but with a tough start to the second half of the season taking on the top three sides, Temora, Young and Southcity, in the next three weeks they can't afford to leave themselves too much work to do later on to get things back on track.
Mid-season prediction: Last
Position: Fifth (11 points, 124)
Pre-season prediction: Third
The season so far: It's been a season of two halves for last year's grand finalists. After getting off to a bright start, things have certainly taken a turn for the worst as injuries struck. The bleeding has stopped with a win over last-placed Junee their first in six rounds. Kangaroos also haven't been far off the mark in their winless period either, which just goes to show there is plenty of potential there.
Player they can't afford to lose: Nathan Rose - You only have to look at their record with and without their captain-coach to show his importance. They haven't lost with him in the line up, and only have one win to their credit without him. Not only does he provide so much direction on the field but his ability to spark something has been missed.
What lies ahead: Kangaroos haven't been far off the mark in their run of outs with plenty of talent on the sidelines. If they can get close to everyone back on the paddock again things can turn around pretty quickly. With how their draw pans out, they have the opportunity to really build some momentum leading into finals as they look to go one better in 2024 and are certainly capable of that.
Mid-season prediction: Third
Position: Third (13 points, 22)
Pre-season prediction: Eighth
The season so far: The Bulls have been the real surprise packets so far. Besides the arrival of coach Cleve McGhie they didn't have too many personnel changes but have certainly been a different force on the field this season. They did get off to a rocky start but have really started to hit their straps with some good performances over the last couple of weeks and are right up there as one of the best in the comp so far.
Player they can't afford to lose: Kyle McCarthy - Age is purely a number in regards to the former Bulls former coach who was leading the Weissel Medal when it was last released, some 13 years after he last won it in an entirely different position. Cementing himself in the middle really allows him to direct the team, insert himself at the right moment and provide plenty of needed back up and he's been a big part of Southcity's success so far
What lies ahead: Belief is building at the Bulls for the first time in years and they keep stepping up to the mark. They've defied most logic already this season, with their worst results coming against teams below them on the ladder. With a little more attention to the task at hand, and plenty of momentum on their side, it could set things up for a big back end of the season.
Mid-season prediction: Fourth
Position: Second (14 points, 98)
Pre-season prediction: Second
The season so far: Temora have got off to another strong start with just a couple of narrow losses on their way to becoming the first team to knock off Young this season. The grit they've shown in the past few seasons to really make teams work for any opportunity was back for probably the first time this season over the weekend and if they keep it will only boost their chances of a finals breakthrough.
Player they can't afford to lose: Josh McCrone - Has really returned the club around since his return, leading them to finals appearances that were over a decade in the making. Is the real figure point both on and off the field, helping the Dragons to embrace a better culture and really steers the team around the park with his kicking game is one of their best weapons.
What lies ahead: While Temora have rediscovered how to make it to finals, winning one has been a different story. This should all change with more depth in their forward pack, more experience from the last two failures and a hunger to right a few wrongs. This time around they should have an ideal run into finals and shapes as one of the teams to beat.
Mid-season prediction: Second
Position: Seventh (eight points, -22)
Pre-season prediction: Seventh
The season so far: It was a rough start to the season for the Blues with almost an entirely new side from last year's premiership but not an unexpected one. However their new-look side was always going to take some time and there were plenty of positives leading into their byes. A couple of narrow misses hasn't helped either and that's made a world of difference to their current position.
Player they can't afford to lose: Malik Aitken - In a new position this season after moving to fullback b but that's only made him more dangerous. Has always had the potential to change things for Tumut and now he's delivering on it with a couple of big displays helping them to some much needed wins.
What lies ahead: The Blues have already taken some big strides since the start of the season and if they can keep improving they have the ability to surprise a few teams along the way. It's going to be a crucial month for them to make some inroads though with three tough assignments against Kangaroos, Temora and Young on the horizon but there's still a good part of the side with plenty of experience 2024 might not be the write off many were expecting.
Mid-season prediction: Fifth
Position: First (15 points, 106)
Pre-season prediction: Premiers
The season so far: Things looked to be ticking along nicely until their first real slip up of the season. Even then only a late try proved to be their undoing and Young have looked like the team to beat throughout the first half of the season. Defensively the Cherrypickers are a lot better this season, the figures show that as well, with less of a reliance on having to score lots of points to win games this time around.
Player they can't afford to lose: Nic Hall - They were winning without him, the early return of the star fullback is a massive boost for the Cherrypickers. While his comeback coincided with their first loss of the season he gives them a lot more options in attack and with a few more games under his belt will ready show what he adds to the side.
What lies ahead: Young have one of the longest premiership droughts in Group Nine and are desperate for that to come to an end. This shapes as their best chance yet with the team coming together better in 2024. They've already got plenty of forward power and should be hungrier after an early finals exit last year. With how they've started off the season still shapes as the team to chase down.
Mid-season prediction: Premiers
