'Not enough': funding acknowledges paediatrics crisis, but more is needed

Healthcare professionals assert funding injection won't be enough to solve the paediatrics crisis plaguing the state.
Children with significant development challenges are being forced to wait up to six years to see a paediatrician in regional NSW, with an average wait time of 18 months.
In Wagga it is three years, according to data from Royal Far West (RFW), prompting a pre-budget submission from the children's charity.
RFW lobbied the state government to expand its developmental assessment and treatment service, with the establishment of two new rurally based paediatric assessment clinics in Wagga and Dubbo, where 60 per cent of current referrals come from.
As part of the 2024-25 NSW budget to be handed down on Tuesday, health minister Ryan Park last week announced a $20 million boost for the public paediatric allied health workforce with an additional 32 staff.
Additionally, $2.3 million in funding over four years was earmarked to support RFW - an extra $570,000 per year for four years.
Although appreciative, Wagga paediatrician Dr Theresa Pitts was hopeful more funding would come in the future.
"[I'm] very pleased that it has been realised how important paediatric services are and I think the boost in allied health is fantastic," she said.
"Royal Far West ... received not as much as they had hoped for, but we are still very hopeful that we can increase paediatrics services.
"Overall, [I'm] happy to see them recognise there is a need for paediatrics services rurally and that hopefully will continue to be recognised and we will get more funding in the future."
The proposed Wagga and Dubbo clinics would be in collaboration with the local health districts - Murrumbidgee and Western - and would provide assessment and support to an additional 1000 children with developmental delays across the two districts.
RFW CEO Jacqui Emery said the funding was a step in the right direction and would will alleviate some stresses, but was not enough to solve the issues RFW had been trying to shine a light on.
"I think it's really fantastic that kids in rural and remote parts of NSW have been recognised," she said.
"There's just a much greater recognition of the challenges facing families trying to access support they really deserve.
"As far as Royal Far West is concerned, I'm very grateful that we've been given more funding that really will support the work we currently do. The [$2.3 million] will just keep us at current service levels.
"Probably the disappointing aspect of it is I don't think any of the funding really resolves the paediatric crisis. This funding won't allow us to establish the two rural paediatric clinics that would have directly addressed the paediatric crisis ... it's just not enough money."
Independent Wagga MP, Dr Joe McGirr, said although the funding does not support RFW's major initiative, it was key to ensure the extra resources lead to real improvements in paediatric developmental assessment and treatment in rural areas.
"We know there are gaps in services, especially for the most vulnerable," he said.
"This package should create the opportunity for NSW Health and local health districts to genuinely work with RFW and other agencies, as well as the federally funded Primary Health Networks, to deliver these critically important services."
Dr Pitts and Ms Emery hoped this funding was not just a one off and will eventually support services expanding to the needed levels.
"[The funding is] the start of a small amount of services that we need," said Dr Pitts.
"Every little bit helps and hopefully more will come down the track.
"Having the knowledge out there ... about the difficult situation of paediatrics services is really important.
"If that knowledge is there then funding happens, but other factors come into it, like being able to get staff regionally to help manage the crisis."
