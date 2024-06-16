The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Traffic impacted by Sturt Highway crash east of Wagga

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated June 17 2024 - 11:33am, first published 8:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the Sturt Highway between Alfredtown and Borambola. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the Sturt Highway between Alfredtown and Borambola. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the Sturt Highway east of Wagga.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
Newsletters
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.

Note from the Editor Newsletter

WEEKLY

Note from the Editor

Get the editor's insights: what's happening & why it matters

FootyHQ Newsletter

WEEKLY

FootyHQ

Love footy? We've got all the action covered

View all
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.