Traffic impacted by Sturt Highway crash east of Wagga

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the Sturt Highway east of Wagga.
A person is believed to have been trapped in a vehicle in the crash between Alfredtown and Borambola, which has drawn police, firefighters and paramedics from Wagga.
The incident was reported to emergency services shortly before 8am on Monday.
""[We were called out] around 7.45am to an MVA, possibly run into a guard rail," a spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirmed.
Paramedics assessed one patient, who was uninjured and refused transport to hospital.
The crash occurred on the overtaking lanes and is believed to have involved a ute that came into impact with a concrete barrier.
Traffic on the highway was affected in both directions, but the scene remained passable.
A Live Traffic NSW update listed the incident as a car crash with persons trapped, and emergency services on scene as of just after 8am.
It was cleared by 9am.
