The need for speed really shouldn't be forgotten: hot takes from Group Nine

They say a quick game is a good game but you could hardly say that was the case across Group Nine over the weekend.
The amount of stoppages for players staying down has become mind boggling.
They needed the lights turned on at Alfred Oval it was getting that dark by the time Maleke Morris scored the winning try.
Now I'm not going to suggest some breaks aren't warranted with duty of care an important aspect to consider but others are really milking it for all it's worth knowing they're going to give their side a breather.
Especially when the players soon return to the defensive line like nothing was really the matter.
Hopefully this weekend was just an anomaly and everyone can be treated to a lot faster action.
Referees have certainly been in the spotlight in the central west over the past few weeks and there was an unusual incident at Alfred Oval on Saturday as well.
Treatment of referees is always a touchy subject and a common critique is fans fears they're going to blow the pea out of the whistle by becoming overly involved.
The top-of-the-table clash was stopped with around five minutes left because of just that.
Ben Whitby needed a quick replacement just before Temora marched down the field to score the winner.
Young's first loss of the season denied another twist in the Challenge Cup intrigue.
The Cherrypickers were quick to put their hands up to try to take it off Temora but it was Josh McCrone's men who enjoyed the spoils of their success, this time around accompanied with some Great Northern beverages.
Something McCrone really wanted to emphasise after the win.
With Young heading to Southcity on Sunday it would have been interesting to see if Cleve McGhie had a change of heart after receiving a little education about the not so plastic cup.
Instead it's up to struggling Junee to see if it will be in play in round 10.
It's the midway point of the season and things have certainly tightened up even more.
There's already been a number of surprises along the way, as well as a couple of potential boil overs that didn't quite come off.
Just four points separates the top five teams and Albury and Tumut are certainly within touching distance.
It sets up what should be a fascinating run home into the finals with every game going to count.
Teams will really need to stay on their toes to avoid a quick slide down the ladder, something Kangaroos only know too well after their bright start to the year.
The numbers really don't stack up with NSW Rugby League (NSWRL) seemingly hell bent on changing the Group Nine landscape.
Senior clubs are in agreement, and that's far from always the case, about retaining the more than five decades history of the Sullivan Cup.
Retention data compared to the central west was used to justify the stance, figures they still are yet to produce despite two requests from The Daily Advertiser.
Realistically the governing body should be doing more to support clubs rather than getting them further offside by implementing things they don't want and that no one else seems to be asking for.
Women's rugby league can flourish here but not by pushing too hard too soon and at the moment the numbers aren't adding up.
Just look at the schoolgirl tournament held in Wagga during the week.
There were stacks of under 12s teams, enough for two pools, but only two in each of the under 16s and open divisions.
Time will be everyone's friend.
