Wagga Relay for Life launches 2024 event, announces new venue

Wagga Relay for Life have officially launched their 2024 event, announcing a new venue as registrations open to the public.
Members from the Relay committee held a information stall at Wagga Marketplace on Saturday, providing passersby with an opportunity to learn more and sign up for the annual fundraiser.
The relay will move from Conolly Park to the Riverside Precinct in 2024, with organisers hoping the change in venue will get more people out walking to support the fight against cancer.
Head of the committee and 2023 Wagga Citizen of the Year Alan Pottie said the change in location was spurred on from community feedback.
"It's an occasion for everyone, no matter your age or fitness level, you can get involved and make a difference," he said
"This year's relay will have a community atmosphere, set right by the new playground there is something for everyone."
September 21 has been locked in as this year's date, with the relay kicking off at lunchtime and running for six hours.
A huge $75,000 was raised at last year's relay and Mr Pottie wants to see the community back the event once again, with all money raised going to cancer research.
"Relay is like a choose your own adventure, whether it be dropping in to enjoy some mascot races, participating in the opening ceremony, listening to some music, grabbing some snacks from our food vendors or setting up a team gazebo to stay for the whole event," he said.
The team behind relay will be back behind the stall at Wagga Marketplace to answer any questions in person on June 29, from 10am to noon.
