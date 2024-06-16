A grade debut for Stephen, Wheeler shines as centre in breakout season

It was a big week for Molly Stephen.
She dominated for Wagga Netball Association at the Senior State Titles, won the Tracey Gunson Shield with Mater Dei Catholic College, and made her A grade debut for Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
The teenager was one of two A reserve players called up to the top grade in the Goannas 59-37 win over Turvey Park.
Shooter Ava Moller said Stephen and fellow call-up, Amity Wood, did fantastic out on court.
"They did great, they just run for days," Moller said.
"They've just played a full game of A res then come up and played a half a game of A grade and they do not stop.
"It's crazy, I'm like how can you keep running, they were great getting tips and intercepts which is so good for these younger girls playing in A grade as well."
Moller said having the depth to bring those players into the side makes the weeks when the full A grade team isn't available less daunting.
Working together at training ensures players across both teams know each other, making play as seamless as possible when players move between the teams.
Holding their own on court Moller was impressed with not just the two girls who moved up, but the way the whole team adjusted as needed.
"It's a bit different, like you haven't played with these girls, but I think we're all close enough and we all talk to these girls all the time, so you have that connection already with them, so they fit in quite nicely," she said.
With Phoebe Wallace one of the regulars unavailable this weekend, the Goannas found themselves without a centre.
Caitlin Wheeler stepped up to the call.
Wheeler has had a standout season after stepping into the team during the second half of last year.
Typically found in wing defence, she ran nearly a full four quarters in centre.
"Caitlin Wheeler had a really good game, she was playing centre and just transitioned into centre so nicely, she normally played wing defence but you can't even tell that she doesn't play there normally because she does it so well," Moller said.
"She's been so consistent, every game she'll give it her all and she's been good every week."
She was named best on court for her efforts.
Despite all the positives to take from the game there are still areas for improvement.
A bit slow to start Moller said their energy dipped in the second quarter before they found their momentum again.
Hoping it was a symptom of last week's bye, they need to arrive at games focused and ready to play from the first pass.
"We've had a bit of an issue this season just not switching on right away and it's taken a while for us to get in the groove," she said.
"Once we had it, it was good, we had lots of good defence down the court and our attack was nice as well.
"We started rushing the ball a bit but once we got past that it was a lot better."
