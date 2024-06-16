Paperwork, hotels, burnout

Child protection workers walked off the job last month over pay conditions and still people ringing a helpline to report at-risk kids in Wagga still have no peace of mind the child will be seen by a caseworker, union representatives say. Emily Anderson has more on this below.
Emergency department presentations are on the rise as winter's arrival brings with it a rise in influenza, COVID and RSV, Jeremy Eager reports.
The Riverina has one of the highest numbers of fresh flu cases in regional NSW, however Wagga Base Hospital general manager Professor Lenert Bruce said the hospital is well-prepared for this year's flu season.
There's no shortage of updates and analysis on the sport front, with Matt Malone dissecting the highs and lows of Farrer League's weekend, and Courtney Rees has the latest on Wagga Kangaroos breaking a losing streak - but losing a player in the process.
