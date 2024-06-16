Back to basics key to Hawks win as they continue without their full squad

The sun was shining, the players were on fire, and East Wagga-Kooringal earned themselves another win.
After the lower grades played in miserable conditions, Hawks coach Claudia Barton was pleased to see the sun arrive for their 37-24 win over Charles Sturt University.
In what became a beautiful afternoon to play netball, the Hawks maintained composure against the well drilled CSU side.
Illness and unavailability opened spots for A reserve players to step into the top grade.
Back to basics netball was key to keeping the side ahead come the final whistle.
Knowing the CSU would play in a very structured way, Barton said playing simple netball was going to give them the best chance of success.
Despite the scoreline, she said it was a tough match out on court.
"You don't want to over complicate it," Barton said.
"Especially with CSU, they have a good crowd base as well and I knew if they had a good crowd there, their crowd can get in our team's head, so we just kept our centres and did our thing.
"One of our shooters was away last game and this game as well so we've had a few A reserve players stepping up and they did really good.
"Annabelle Jackson, Maeve Jackson's sister, played up and she played her part well, there was a few of them that actually played A reserve as well that I grabbed yesterday and definitely didn't look out of place."
Marrea Argus was best on for the Hawks, switching with Barton under the ring.
Dependable in defence, Argus has been a staple in the team after having a year off in 2023.
Depth in the top sides is something Barton has been proud of this season, enjoying the chance to pull players up to the A grade.
Not only has it helped the top grade side in their times of need, but she hopes the experience boosts players confidence when they return to their usual side.
"I was talking with my mum, who's also the A Reserve coach, about how great it is to have both an A and A reserve team that is capable of playing A grade.
"We've got a high calibre of girls in that whole squad, so just to give them the opportunity to sort of step up into A grade is important as well because I think it's important for them to realise that they're not far off the mark."
Hoping to have the full A grade team back available in the coming weeks, she'll happily continue to bring players up as needed.
Preparing for a tough game next weekend, last week's bye was great timing for the Hawks.
Though she loves her sport, Barton said having a week away from the game serves well.
"As much as we all love the sport, we need a bit of a break," she said.
"Training twice a week and then playing, going into the middle of winter in Wagga, it's not always great, it gets pretty cold, so I think we needed a little bit of a reset and I think most clubs would be the same."
Across at Langrty Oval Marrar weren't able to put on the same performance as they did last time they played North Wagga.
The Saints arrived early for the Bombers Ladies Days celebrations, but were too strong for an opponent for their hosts.
Reigning premiers Temora earned some sweet revenge over Barellan with a two goal win at Nixon Park, the same margin the Kangaroos lost by in their last meeting.
Temora had a rocky start to the season but have found their footing in recent weeks.
They entered round 10 after two weeks off thanks to the round nine bye.
The Rock-Yerong Creek now sit sixth on the ladder after a 16-goal win over Coleambally.
