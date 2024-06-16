Wagga's big, blue, sunny skies enough to ward off daytime winter chill

Wagga may be breaking out the beanies and bed socks to ward off winter's settling in chill, but it was not enough to keep everyone indoors at the weekend.
Morning fog gave way to clear blue skies, resulting in people across the city rugging up to head out and bask in the sunshine.
The mercury dropped as low as -0.5 degrees on Sunday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Further sub-zero temperatures are forecast for Wagga in the week ahead, with Tuesday and Wednesday's conditions expected to drop to -2 degrees.
The warmest day of the week will be Monday's 15 degrees, according to the bureau's forecast, dropping to tops of 11 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of showers moving in mid-week.
Friday - which, as the winter solstice, is the shortest day of the year - will be slightly warmer, rising a further degree to set the stage heading into the weekend.
