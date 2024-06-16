Warriors find winning momentum, Sharks remain unbeaten but have more in them

They had heard talks they were the underdogs this weekend, but South Wagga's attention was never focused on Tolland.
The Warriors handed the Wolves their second consecutive loss on Saturday night, while also earning their second win of the year.
Coming into the game after the league bye last weekend they were feeling ready to play ahead of the 2-1 win.
Co-coach Nick Forsyth said the team is starting to find momentum.
"We didn't talk too much about Tolland [before the game]," Forsyth said.
"We know we're a good team and we can match all these sides, we just wanted to go out there and play our game.
"There was a bit of talk from other people, that maybe we were underdogs and it could be an upset, but we just felt like it was our game to go out and win."
Finally feeling he and co-coach Faisal Sulaiman can see what they want from each player, Forsyth is hoping to maintain momentum moving forward.
He said it has taken the first round of games to really understand how each player performs on field and decide where they as coaches would like them to play.
But now, they're ready to come out firing.
Morale was high across the board after the win, and Forsyth was particularly impressed with teenager Basam Khalaf.
The 16-year-old has stepped into the side for the first time this year.
"Basam played really really well, scored a great goal, his non-stop energy is excellent," he said.
"He seems to have all this confidence in his place, you wouldn't know that he hasn't played first grade, he's just constantly attacking playing how we want, doing what we're asking him to do, he's a really really high quality player."
It's players like Khalaf that are integral to the future of the club, not just its present.
Keeping him and fellow young players in the senior club will help keep the Warriors strong for seasons to come.
Add in a strong reserve grade, with players pushing for first grade selection, and Forsyth is pleased with where the club is heading.
For now though, they're enjoying the win.
"It was really good," Forsyth said.
"It's really good to be getting some results now, and we played really well, we got on top of the game and it was a really good defensive effort."
Meanwhile at the other side of Rawlings Park, Lake Albert held on over Henwood Park to remain undefeated this season.
Co-captain Robert Fry said he had anticipated a highly competitive game, and that's exactly what they got.
Holding a 1-0 lead coming into the second half they were comfortable at 2-0 for one minute before the Hawks fired back.
Fry said the team remained strong though and didn't let the Hawks catch them off guard again.
"It was a pretty nervous finish," Fry said.
"It was a really mature performance, I don't think that we let that get to us too much at all and we handled it quite well.
"Henwood Park were putting on quite a lot of pressure towards the end but I thought we defended excellently."
Beck Frostick once again found himself on the goal scorers list, kicking two.
Fry said he was outstanding and praised the defensive line's efforts too.
"I was really happy with how we played coming out of the back, I thought Hayri [Aliko] at left back also had an excellent game," he said.
Approaching the halfway point of the season Fry said the team is looking even better on field than he thought they would by now before round one.
That's not to say he believes their reached their peak yet.
Though on paper he said the start to the season has been outstanding, there are still improvements he'd like to see made.
"We've still got a couple of gears to go, I think we can improve dramatically and to be honest it has been a really strong start to the season, we haven't been beaten yet, but they've all been very close games," he said.
"The opposition's been in the game in pretty much all of our matches, so it looks good on the table but I think it's a little closer than it shows."
Lake Albert 2 (Frostic 34', 75') d Henwood Park (Ploenges 76')
Leeton 2 (F Gardner 16', 50') d Yoogali (Pirrottina 38')
South Wagga 2 (Khalaf 25', A Osman 49') d Tolland (A Sulaiman 65')
Young 4 (Hislop 43' 77', Lacey 60', Ryan 80') d Wagga United 1 (Beattie 64')
