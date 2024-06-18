The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Comment

I'm absolutely sick of -ette: Game's the same, so why the dainty name?

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated June 18 2024 - 5:07pm, first published 4:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Numbers, sleeves, stripes, or even full kits - pink cannot be escaped in women's football uniforms, regardless of the code.
Numbers, sleeves, stripes, or even full kits - pink cannot be escaped in women's football uniforms, regardless of the code.

There's an epidemic sweeping community football leagues and it's time we talk about it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
Newsletters
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.

Note from the Editor Newsletter

WEEKLY

Note from the Editor

Get the editor's insights: what's happening & why it matters

FootyHQ Newsletter

WEEKLY

FootyHQ

Love footy? We've got all the action covered

View all
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.