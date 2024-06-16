Dryden chases more success with new Swedish apprentice at Wagga

Apprentice jockey Rebecca Bronett Prag is striving to make the most of every opportunity after linking with the powerful Keith Dryden stable.
The pair will combine again at Wagga on Monday with last start winner Burgundy Girl.
The Swedish apprentice recently transferred from the Matthew Smith stable in Sydney toDryden at Canberra where she will be given her share of opportunities with her three-kilogram claim.
"She has a great work ethic and will get her chances. I thought she rode well at Canberra on Friday winning a race on Papaver Miner and being placed on one of my horses Trooper Knuckle," Dryden said.
"Burgundy Girl has a good finish and likes the wet tracks and it will be fairly heavy at Wagga."
Burgundy Girl ($11 NSW TAB) will contest a heat of the Wagga stayers series over 2000 metres - the same distance and with similar track conditions to what she faced last start.
The mare will also carry two kilograms less than last start when she defeated two of her rivals on Monday, Fifi Blue and Outlaw Red.
The mare is part-owned by Murrumbidgee Turf Club director Mark Kennedy and is nearing $100,000 in earnings.
She has won three of her four starts over 2000 metres with her only failure at the distance coming at the Wagga Cup carnival behind Just Go Bang.
The top weight Knights Amour ran a huge race first-up before finishing unplaced in Sydney and must contend with the widest barrier and top weight of 58.5 kilograms.
Adolphus has won his past two starts over 1400 and 1650 metres and is the early favourite at $2.70.
Fifi Blue has finished in the top four at her past eight starts, while Exceedingly Hot fought hard to win at Albury last start to making it two wins from three career starts.
Top jockey Danny Beasley will ride Fifi Blue in the final time he will compete at his home track before winding up his celebrated career at Wodonga later this month.
Meanwhile, trainer Ross Purcell has reservations about Mr Moppett on a heavy track heading into the Harvey Norman Wagga Winter Sprint (1000m).
Mr Moppett has won some of the region's higher standard sprint races in recent times, but has left Purcell puzzled with other starts in Melbourne.
"He doesn't seem to be the same horses down there, but back here he has been very good," Purcell said.
"He has a lot of weight (62.5kg) on a wet track which is my main worry."
The consistent Kappy's Angel has won three of her past five starts and is dropping back from a last start victory over 1200 metres.
"She has been a very handy home bred horse who has won over $100,000," trainer Gary Colvin said.
Stable apprentice Holly Durnan will be aboard Kappy's Angel after a winning double at Narrandera on Saturday.
Experienced jockey Adrian Layt will ride one of Colvin's other main hopes in Swift Enuff.
Layt has been based in Townsville in recent times.
In other racing news, premiership winning jockey Brenadn Ward will be back in the Albury region shortly after a recent stint at the Gold Coast.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.