ED admissions on the rise for people presenting with flu, COVID

The number of people with flu-like symptoms presenting to emergency departments across the state has increased dramatically over the last seven weeks, according to the latest NSW Health data.
The Riverina - where the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) recorded 204 new influenza cases last week - continues to be a flu hotspot in regional NSW.
Only the Hunter New England Local Health District recorded a greater number of new cases, according to NSW Health data.
MLHD's executive director of medical services and Wagga Base Hospital general manager Professor Lenert Bruce said in a statement the district is well-prepared for this year's winter flu season.
"MLHD continues to closely monitor the level of transmission of acute respiratory infections in the local community and the impact on health services to keep patients, staff and visitors safe," Professor Bruce said.
He said Wagga Base has seen an overall increase in hospital presentations for influenza, COVID-19 and RSV, but understands the hospital is in a good position to deal with the rise effectively.
"The latest Bureau of Health Information (BHI) Healthcare Quarterly Report, January to March 2024, indicates the hospital continued to achieve strong results in several emergency department key performance indicators," Professor Bruce said.
"During this period, more than two-thirds of patients started treatment on time, better than the average for hospitals of a similar size in NSW."
Cases of presentations to emergency departments with influenza-like symptoms started picking up speed from late April, while influenza notifications in NSW more than doubled over the last seven weeks.
There are also 14,000 more influenza cases in NSW this year than at this time last year.
Rates of influenza in the MLHD have increased by 5.5 percent since April 21.
Professor Bruce said vaccination is the best protection against influenza and is available through GPs for any age group, and pharmacies for anyone aged five and older.
"Everyone, but particularly those at increased risk of severe disease, is urged to get vaccinated now," he said.
"The district is reminding people that if they are experiencing cold or flu symptoms or have recently tested positive to COVID-19, influenza or RSV, they should avoid visiting high-risk settings.
"Symptomatic people should stay at home and wear a mask if they do need to go out."
