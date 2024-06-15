Saturday snapshots - The highlights of round 10 in the Farrer League

Prized Marrar recruit Kieran Emery made his presence felt in his return for the Bombers on Saturday.
After missing Marrar's past two wins, and being injured before half-time in the win over Charles Sturt University, Emery was back with a bang at Langtry Oval on Saturday.
Emery bagged eight goals in a best-on-ground display in the 79-point win over North Wagga.
The Saints tried their best to get an extra man back to curb the influence of Emery but it proved ineffective as the powerful big man produced his best marking display of the season.
Some misses cost him double figures but it was a formidable return from the accomplished Sydney-based footballer.
"We're going to need that (percentage) come the back end of the year. It's pleasing that we could get a big win and that was one of our big goals for today was to try and get some percentage."
Those were the words of Temora co-coach Zac Oliver after their 95-point win over Barellan on Saturday.
It's the dreaded 'p' word that coaches don't often like talking about but there's a massive chance it's going to play a big part come the end of the season.
Percentage was the difference between fifth and sixth spots at the halfway mark for Northern Jets and Temora and there's every chance it could be the difference between playing finals and not.
Temora gained 18 percentage points through the win over Barellan. It catapulted them to fourth on the ladder.
CSU, on the other hand, dropped 15 per cent in their 50-point loss to East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday and now sit memenarily behind the Kangaroos.
The June 30 clearance deadline is only a couple of weeks away and so far there hasn't been much movement from Farrer League clubs.
Coleambally has toyed with a couple of prospective recruits with the odd one-off appearance but so far appear to be the only club looking to top up their list at the last minute for the run home.
Most of the top teams have room within player points and there are whispers that at least two finals-bound clubs are exploring their options ahead of June 30.
As is always the case though the options are limited mid-season.
The Farrer League Player of the Year award has grown in stature since its inception a decade ago.
Given it's voted weekly by the coaches, the award is held in high esteem by the players.
But for one reason or another this year it's been a dog's breakfast.
Most would have seen AFL Riverina's promotion of the leaderboard on social media and in the print version of this very newspaper over the past month or so.
It shows The Rock-Yerong Creek's Riley Budd enjoying a strong seven-vote lead over Dylan Morton and Will Reinhold at the halfway mark of the season.
Let it be known however that the leaderboard is misleading.
That's because there is still a heap of vote cards missing from the opening half of the season so that leaderboard could look entirely difference once updated.
Some coaches are worse than others but it's time to get your act together and get the votes in. It shouldn't take weeks for a simple 3-2-1.
37 - James Roberts (TRYC)
34 - Jarrad Boumann (EWK)
27 - Kieran Emery (Marrar)
23 - Charlie McCormack (Northern Jets)
20 - Blake Walker (Marrar)
18 - Curtis Steele (TRYC)
17 - Will Reinhold (Temora)
16 - Jack Harper (Northern Jets)
15 - Riley Budd (TRYC), Matt McGowan (North Wagga), Jarrod Turner (EWK)
Round 11 - Saturday June 22
Marrar v Northern Jets at Langtry Oval
North Wagga v Coleambally at McPherson Oval
The Rock-Yerong Creek v Temora at Victoria Park
East Wagga-Kooringal v Barellan at Gumly Oval
Bye: Charles Sturt University
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.