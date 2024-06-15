Wagga City survives another scare from Ag College as Waratahs move into second spot

Wagga City survived another scare from Ag College to extend their unbeaten start to the season.
The Boiled Lollies have taken all before them so far this season, with an average winning margin of almost 54 points coming into the clash at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
However for the second time this season only seven points separated the two Wagga clubs.
Ag College were in large periods of the clash before the ladder leaders changed the game with three quick tries midway through the second half helping them to a 43-36 victory.
With so many comfortable wins so far this season, coach Rob Cleland was pleased to see how Wagga City responded to a very different situation.
"It was a pretty hard fought grind but we got there in the end," Cleland said.
"We've been working pretty hard as we knew it was going to be a pretty tight one and a pretty physical one against Ag College so we prepped well for it and I'd like to think we made the best of it."
Tries to Nahshon Letele, Jesse Bowring and Adam Meehan broke the game open before Jack Seis scored on the final play to see Aggies pick up another bonus point with Wagga City reduced to 13 men.
Both Tyson McLachlan and Vakatalai Kurusgia were yellow carded late, while Letele was given a 10 minute break just before half-time.
Discipline is one thing to work with Wagga City now nine points clear of their nearest rivals with their next three games all against teams in the bottom half of the ladder.
They take on Reddies on Saturday with their crosstown rivals coming off a 38-17 victory over winless Albury at Murrayfield.
Leeton also boosted their chances of a finals appearance in their return to first grade with a 39-34 win over Griffith.
They are now just one point behind Tumut.
Waratahs moved into second on the Southern Inland ladder with a come-from-behind victory.
Tumut led the premiers at half-time in their clash at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
However the Wagga club was able to score 29 straight points in the second half to take a comfortable victory.
There was little between the two sides when they met earlier this season but coach Nick McCarthy was impressed with the second half showing in the 42-20 victory.
"It was a very pleasing result against a top four side," McCarthy said.
"We're just growing a little bit each week, trying to put some goals in front of us as a group and just tick them off week-in, week-out.
"We ticked a few things off and had pretty good availability, which helps."
Tumut took a 15-13 lead into half-time before Waratahs found another level with their defence pressure helping them get on top.
McCarthy believes it positions them well ahead of the clash with Ag College on Saturday, which will have a big say on who finishes in the top two.
"It's nice leading into a game with Ag College to have a really physical match against Tumut," he said.
"It probably primes us up quite well but we just have to get back to the drawing board this week, work out what we need to change up and get better at from this weekend and prepare ourselves for Ag College who are obviously a good side after going really close to City again today.
"We're going to have to play a good game of footy to get the result."
Tumut replacement player Sakaraia Qaranivalu will also have to front the judiciary this week after he was red carded late in the loss.
