Five things we learnt from round nine of the Riverina League

The Swans only lost twice at the ground last year and their strong record at home helped guide them to a top-three finish which eventually led to Griffith making a grand final appearance. At the conclusion of round nine, Griffith has now dropped four games at home. A first-up loss against the Goannas can be excused, then their pair of losses to Coolamon and the Bulldogs were in fairness 50-50 games in which they found themselves on the wrong end of the result. However a 51-point defeat to the Demons now bangs home the reality that the Swans are going to need to adopt an anyplace, anytime mentality in the back half of the season. The Swans have only three home games in the final nine rounds as they play host to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Narrandera and Wagga Tigers. While they should notch up wins against the Eagles and Tigers, it's a much tougher ask against the Lions. Currently at 3-5, five wins isn't going to cut it if the Swans are going to make finals so they are going to need to claim some scalps on the road on the run home to finals.
After finally ending his 713-day wait between senior appearances in the opening rounds of the season, the young midfielder is now making up for lost time at the Goannas. Jones was brilliant for MCUE in their 26-point win against Turvey Park and he was arguably in the top three players on the ground at Maher Oval. Initially named to start in the forward pocket, Jones found himself spending quite a bit of time on-ball after a switch with coach Nelson Foley. He was a valuable contributor around stoppages and he didn't look out of place at all in the presence of players such as Ethan Schiller, Lachy Kendall and Harry Collins. Jones missed nearly two years of football throughout the 2022-23 seasons through injury and there is probably no one in the league more deserving than him to now be enjoying a good run of form.
After being in and out of the senior side at times last year, Lewington has now established himself as a genuine gun in the middle for the Bulldogs. The young midfielder has consistently been a strong contributor for the reigning premiers in the opening half of the season and his performance in a losing side against MCUE was nothing short of superb. In addition to providing plenty of run, he also hit the scoreboard in a meaningful fashion as both of his two goals helped the Bulldogs get within touching distance of the lead. With Hayden Smith stuck on the sidelines through suspension, it was Lewington who took the fight up to the dominant MCUE midfield brigade of Lachy Kendall, Ethan Schiller and Harry Fitzsimmons. His efforts have been well praised internally at the Bulldogs and he'd have definitely polled a fair few best and fairest votes throughout the opening eight games.
As we officially reach the halfway mark of the season, Leeton-Whitton sits just one win outside the top five. While their lowly percentage (41.59) isn't likely to see them become a real threat to play finals, both Griffith and Turvey Park will be kept on their toes if they fail to make the most of their chances in the run home. The Crows have nabbed both wins this season by just one point and it is fair to say both of those results were upsets. While consistency has been an issue at times this season, the Crows have shown that their best is good enough to match it with most teams. They play Narrandera, Griffith and Turvey Park over the next three weeks and multiple wins in that stretch would have both the Bulldogs and Swans potentially with an eye over their shoulder. Last year's grand finalists should be battling for the final spot in the top five, however if they slip up the Crows could be a position to sneak in.
It is fair to say the Hoppers have exceeded expectations this season so far and I believe they are ready to make their next big statement. Up against undefeated local rival GGGM next Sunday at home, it would not surprise me if Coolamon are the first side to hand the Lions a loss this season. The two sides last met in round one, where the Hoppers structure and game plan held up against GGGM for just shy of half the game. In the following months, the Hoppers have continued to work and improve and their 86-point demolition of the Eagles was the perfect preparation for their assault on the Lions. These two teams could be eighth and ninth and it would be must-see football next Sunday, the fact they are both in premiership contention just adds more intrigue to the contest.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.