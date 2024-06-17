The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Five things we learnt from round nine of the Riverina League

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated June 17 2024 - 5:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith midfielder Kahlan Spencer is wrapped up in a tackle during the Swans clash against Collingullie-Wagga. Picture by Liam Warren
Griffith midfielder Kahlan Spencer is wrapped up in a tackle during the Swans clash against Collingullie-Wagga. Picture by Liam Warren

Exies Oval isn't the fortress it was last year for the Swans

The Swans only lost twice at the ground last year and their strong record at home helped guide them to a top-three finish which eventually led to Griffith making a grand final appearance. At the conclusion of round nine, Griffith has now dropped four games at home. A first-up loss against the Goannas can be excused, then their pair of losses to Coolamon and the Bulldogs were in fairness 50-50 games in which they found themselves on the wrong end of the result. However a 51-point defeat to the Demons now bangs home the reality that the Swans are going to need to adopt an anyplace, anytime mentality in the back half of the season. The Swans have only three home games in the final nine rounds as they play host to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Narrandera and Wagga Tigers. While they should notch up wins against the Eagles and Tigers, it's a much tougher ask against the Lions. Currently at 3-5, five wins isn't going to cut it if the Swans are going to make finals so they are going to need to claim some scalps on the road on the run home to finals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
Newsletters
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.

Note from the Editor Newsletter

WEEKLY

Note from the Editor

Get the editor's insights: what's happening & why it matters

FootyHQ Newsletter

WEEKLY

FootyHQ

Love footy? We've got all the action covered

View all
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.