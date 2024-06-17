Five things we learnt from round nine of the Riverina League

The Swans only lost twice at the ground last year and their strong record at home helped guide them to a top-three finish which eventually led to Griffith making a grand final appearance. At the conclusion of round nine, Griffith has now dropped four games at home. A first-up loss against the Goannas can be excused, then their pair of losses to Coolamon and the Bulldogs were in fairness 50-50 games in which they found themselves on the wrong end of the result. However a 51-point defeat to the Demons now bangs home the reality that the Swans are going to need to adopt an anyplace, anytime mentality in the back half of the season. The Swans have only three home games in the final nine rounds as they play host to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Narrandera and Wagga Tigers. While they should notch up wins against the Eagles and Tigers, it's a much tougher ask against the Lions. Currently at 3-5, five wins isn't going to cut it if the Swans are going to make finals so they are going to need to claim some scalps on the road on the run home to finals.