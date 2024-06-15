Injury strikes as Kangaroos snap winless run while Albury overpowers Brothers

Kangaroos snapped their four-game winless run after a big second half performance.
However their 46-14 win over Junee at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday was marred by a serious knee injury to lock Hayden Jolliffe.
The Wagga club is sweating on scans on the issue however injured captain-coach Nathan Rose fears it may be season ending.
After losing their last three games, Kangaroos bounced out to an early 12-0 lead before Junee fought their way back into the contest.
Tries to Daniel Foley, Damian Willis and Sam Sainsbury had the Diesels on top at half-time.
However they couldn't add to their tally in the second stanza as Kangaroos ran away with the win.
Jake Mascini scored three straight tries to put the result out of doubt.
Rose thought their second half performance showed what they are capable of in the second half.
"We got off to a decent enough start to the game but had four errors in a row and it proved costly," he said.
"They were able to score a few tries off it so we need to have a better attitude going forward to stop that happening.
"We knew we could do it was just a matter of following through and being a bit more relentless when we are in front, not just falling into pilot mode once we are up on the scoreboard.
"We were able to do that well and control the game in that second half."
Rose thought the side stuck with what was working for them in the second half and it certainly showed on the scoreboard.
They are now looking to repeat the dose against Tumut at Twickenham on Saturday after beating the Blues 34-6 in the grand final rematch to start the season.
Meanwhile Junee will be on the hunt for their second win of the year when they face tackle Temora and Nixon Park on Saturday.
Brothers remain on the bottom of the ladder after the first half of the season after falling short against Albury.
Both sides put on plenty of points at Equex Centre on Saturday but it was the Thunder who were in control for most of the clash.
Isaac Carpenter crossed for a hat-trick in the 42-28 victory.
Both teams traded tries early, with Albury taking a slender 12-10 lead before scoring the next two tries.
They led 28-16 at half-time and continued to apply the pressure with another try to Paul Karaitana.
The Wagga side cut back into the margin with tries to Darmalh Saunders and Epeli Pio making it a four-point game.
However Albury responded to post their third win of the season with Carpenter scoring his third before captain Lachy Munro went over for his second try of the match to seal the win.
Albury remains two points outside of the top five at the halfway point of the season but face a tough period with games against all of the teams above them on the ladder over the next six weeks starting with a clash against Gundagai at Anzac Park on Saturday.
Brothers are last on points differential with just the one win to their credit so far heading into the bye.
