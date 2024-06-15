More than just a game

I'm a huge supporter of women's sport.
Growing up in a house with two younger sisters who played just about every sport imaginable meant I spent a lot of weekends on the sidelines, cheering them on.
I was again on the sideline (a very sogging one in the relentless rain at Newcastle) just over a week ago when my one of my sisters, Rachael, played in the NSW Sky Blues team for game two of this year's Women's State of Origin series.
Rachael (pictured with me above) plays halfback and is co-captain of the Parramatta Eels NRLW side. She has also had the honour of wearing the number 7 for NSW multiple times.
To say I'm a proud brother is a understatement.
But, regardless of what happens on the field, it's what she's helped achieve off the field that can't be ignored.
The growth of women's rugby league has been significant and every NRLW footballer is playing a huge role in inspiring the next generation of women's players.
The 25,872-strong crowd that braved the rain at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle on June 6 was the biggest Women's State of Origin crowd. TV ratings are also through the roof and youngsters across the country just can't get enough.
It's why the Canberra Raiders bringing an NRLW trial game against the comp's defending premiers, the Newcastle Knights, to Wagga early next month is huge - not only for the City of Good Sports but also the future of the game.
Tahlia Sinclair spoke to some juniors following the announcement this week, including 14-year-old Wagga Magpies player Ruby Douglas who said the NRLW was "not as big as the boys yet ... but it's definitely going to get there".
Rachael had limited opportunities and pathways growing up in Hay and playing leaguetag for the Hay Magpies. Now, she's opening doors for others and helping grow the game she loves.
She's stopped on the street and screamed at after games for autographs, and so many girls (and boys) look up to her as a role model.
From little things, big things grow.
While winning a game or an Origin series is great, women's rugby league is the real winner here.
Enjoy the rest of your Sunday and have a great week.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.