Late try sinks Young's unbeaten start as Temora retains Challenge Cup

A late try was just enough for Temora to end Young's unbeaten start to the season and retain the Challenge Cup.
There was little between the top two sides throughout the clash at a wet Alfred Oval on Saturday.
However a try to Maleke Morris with four minutes to play was decisive.
Four points was the biggest margin throughout the day.
In the end that was what the Dragons won by, with the 18-14 victory closing the gap at the top of the ladder.
After letting a 14-point lead slip against Southcity last time out, Temora captain-coach Josh McCrone was pleased to see his side really tough it out to take an important win.
"Beyond the scoreboard I'm really happy with the effort," McCrone said.
"It was probably our first 80-minute effort.
"The performance wasn't there, there is still a heap of stuff we can do better as we gave away too much possession, but it's the first 80-minute effort we've had this year."
Grinding out victories has been the cornerstone of Temora's resurgence in the past two seasons.
They haven't shown it as much in 2024 but produced it to score a rare win at Alfred Oval.
McCrone hopes they can improve off that in the second half of the season.
"You don't win comps now, you don't win comps four weeks out from finals, we know that and learnt that the hard way for a couple of years now, we just want to keep improving.
"That's an improvement on last week and if we can keep getting better, no matter how small those improvements are I'm sure we will be there or thereabouts."
Young got off to an ideal start when Devon Makoare-Boyce scored after eight minutes.
However Temora were quick to reply when Joel Kelly used his height advantage to take a kick and score seven minutes later.
The Dragons then edged ahead with a Jared McKinnon penalty goal before Makaore-Boyce scored his second to see the Cherrypickers take an 8-6 lead into half-time.
Temora went back in front when Tyler Madden scored five minutes into the second half.
It looked to be a short lived lead when Nic Hall went over only for Tom Demeio's pass to be called forward.
After a number of missed opportunities in attack, Young edged back in front when Che Hyslop crashed over with 11 minutes to play.
However Morris capitalised on a mistake from Hall at the back as he charged over to score the match winner.
It was enough to see Temora hold onto the Challenge Cup and they now sit one point behind Young.
Despite losing for the first time, Young captain-coach Tom Giles wasn't too disappointed.
"It was probably the best game of country footy I've seen in how long," Giles said.
"I think there was one error in that first half but we came out and made a few errors in good ball in the second half and it cost us.
"As I said to the boys, it's all positive and nothing that can't be fixed.
"It was tough, grinding footy and we just have to learn from it."
Young are now preparing for another big clash with Southcity, who held them to a draw to start the season while Temora will host Junee.
