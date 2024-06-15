Emery stars in return, TRYC win shortened game as Temora move into top five

ACCOMPLISHED Marrar forward Kieran Emery made a big return in the Bombers' 79-point belting of North Wagga on Saturday.
The Bombers recorded their fifth win in succession as they proved far too good for North Wagga with a 18.13 (121) to 6.6 (42) victory at Langtry Oval.
Emery, back into the Marrar team after a month off, booted eight goals in a best-on-ground display.
The former AFL Sydney star often had to overcome a number of opponents but it mattered little as he produced an aerial masterclass in his best outing for the Bombers yet.
Marrar made an early statement with a seven-goal opening term and backed it up with another seven in the third quarter.
The performance put a severe dent in any finals aspirations the Saints hung onto as the visitors allowed Marrar to move the ball as they pleased for most parts of the contest.
Marrar coach Cal Gardner was wary of the Saints game but was pleased with the brand of footy his team was able to produce.
"That's one of the best games we've moved the footy this year," Gardner said.
"Just what we've been working on at training and how we want to move the footy. We changed a couple of minor things this week which I think did really help us.
"We spoke about (North Wagg) pre-game actually that we're coming up against a team who managed to put away East Wagga and they had a really good quarter, the third, against us when we played them on their home deck. They're in the hunt for finals so they're up and about, they're a young and confident team so we had a real focus on making sure we shut them down early and I thought we did that."
It maintains Marrar's position in second on the Farrer League ladder and showcased what the Bombers are capable of when at their best.
Gardner said it was the perfect way to begin the second half of the season.
"We had a good meeting last week, being the halfway mark of the season we had a quick review of how we've gone and how to look at where to next and we identified we're certainly happy with parts of our game but there are areas that we need to improve and I think we took a step in the right direction today towards that," he said.
Jake Brown and Zach Walgers dominated through the midfield for Marrar, while Harry Reynolds and Bryce Mann were strong across half-back.
Will McGowan and Ben Alexander were two of the Saints' best but coach Damien Papworth would have been disappointed with the lack of pressure his team applied on the Bombers.
Full-time
Marrar Bombers 7.4 9.8 16.12 18.13 (121)
North Wagga Saints 1.2 2.3 4.4 6.6 (42)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: K.Emery 8, C.Gardner 2, A.Kent 2, Z.Walgers 2, C.Walker 1, J.Jenkins 1, J.Staines 1, J.Brown 1; North Wagga Saints: M.McGowan 2, T.Cooper 1, Z.Whyte 1, A.Bennett 1, M.Mattingly 1
BEST: Marrar Bombers: K.Emery, J.Brown, Z.Walgers, C.Bourke, J.Hedington, B.Mann; North Wagga Saints: W.McGowan, B.Alexander, L.Mauger, M.McGowan, M.Thomas, L.Hart.
MAKING the most of their chances paid a dividend for The Rock-Yerong Creek in their win over Coleambally on Saturday.
The Blues produced one of their best efforts of the year but failed to convert as the Magpies recorded a 57-point victory, 16.7 (103) to 5.16 (46) at Coleambally Sportsground.
The game was shortened to four 20 minute quarters with no time on due to a late start. The reserve grade fixture was called off early in the third quarter with the delay due to the wait for two ambulances to arrive.
When the game did get underway, Coleambally weren't far off the ladder leaders, who only had two more scoring shots but their polish in attack proved the difference.
TRYC co-coach Heath Russell gave credit to Coleambally for their efforts.
"It wasn't our greatest performance," Russell said.
"We were a bit scrappy, fumbley. We showed glimpses at times where we put things together but Coly played really well. They defend their ground really well and set up, and if they kicked straight, if you look at the scoring shots, they should have been closer.
"We took our chances and when we had momentum we probably capitalised and we walk away with four points, injury free and that's probably the biggest tick. But plenty to work on I'd say."
Former Coleambally coach Curtis Steele turned it on against his old club with a best-on-ground performance.
James Roberts kicked seven goals, while brother Don Roberts was also among the Magpies' best.
Jake Hindmarsh shone on a wing for the visitors. He was a late call-up after playing half a game in reserve grade when Shannon Williams withdrew from the main game and played his best game for the club yet.
Coleambally's midfield led the charge with Blake Argus being among the best players on the ground.
Full-time
TRYC Magpies 3.4 9.6 11.7 16.7 (103)
Coleambally Blues 1.3 2.6 3.12 5.16 (46)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: J.Roberts 7, C.Steele 2, D.Biermann 2, D.Roberts 2, R.Budd 2, T.Post 1; Coleambally Blues: C.Bock 2, J.Buchanan 1, J.Breed 1, B.Potts 1
BEST: TRYC Magpies: C.Steele, J.Roberts, J.Hindmarsh, N.Budd, R.Budd, C.de Brueys-Diessel; Coleambally Blues: B.Argus, T.Mannes, B.Potts, K.Pete, R.Best, J.Buchanan.
TEMORA charged into fourth spot on the Farrer League ladder with a 95-point win over Barellan on Saturday.
The Kangaroos did not let inaccuracy in front of goal slow them down as they recorded a 16.25 (121) to 3.8 (26) win over the Two Blues at Nixon Park.
With Temora's 2014 premiership heroes watching on as part of their 10-year reunion, the modern day Kangaroos put on a show.
Young Jed Ruskin was named Temora's best in his first grade debut, showing maturity beyond his years in defence for the Kangaroos.
Temora co-coach Zac Oliver was pleased with his team's performance.
"It was good. Because we were coming off the bye we put a lot of emphasis on our defence and I think we kept them to one goal for three quarters," Oliver said.
"It was mainly around that contest around the ground, not just in the backline. That was the big positive out of it, we know our defensive structures work and we're going to get better with them working into the rest of the season."
Oliver said the only issue to iron out was their shots on goal.
"That's the one negative," he said.
"To be honest, you couldn't put it down to conditions it was just some wayward kicking and given the way the game went, we at stages started to get a little bit selfish and at times, too goal focused.
"We had to go back to trying to hit the man up and playing the footy we needed to. That's probably why we kicked 24 points, wayward kicking and at times a little bit selfish."
Temora weren't the only one struggling in front of the sticks with Barellan kicking eight straight behinds before managing their first goal for the day.
With percentage being the only thing that kept Temora outside of the top five at the half-way mark of the season, Oliver was pleased to record a big win.
"I think the way it is at the moment, it's so tight. The top three is tight but four, five, six is also quite tight as well," he said.
"We're going to need that (percentage) come the back end of the year. It's pleasing that we could get a big win and that was one of our big goals for today was to try and get some percentage.
"Firstly get the win and then try and get some percentage on the board too."
Oliver also paid credit to Temora's 2014 premiership team and the atmosphere they helped create on Saturday.
"Having them there it sort of almost lifted and motivated a lot of boys internally to try and perform really well in front of them. It was good to have them there," he said.
Aside from Ruskin, Liam Sinclair, Will McMartin and Will Reinhold were the pick of Temora's players.
Riley Irvin, Jack Hillman and Brad Radovanovic were Barellan's best, while Andrew Robertson kicked all three goals.
Full-time
Temora Kangaroos 4.5 7.11 10.18 16.25 (121)
Barellan Two Blues 0.6 0.7 1.8 3.8 (26)
GOALS: Temora Kangaroos: D.Leary 3, W.Reinhold 2, L.Sinclair 2, W.Morshead 2, A.McRae 2, J.Cullen 2, R.Krause 1, W.McMartin 1, I.Reardon 1; Barellan Two Blues: A.Robertson 3
BEST: Temora Kangaroos: Not submitted; Barellan Two Blues: Not submitted.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.