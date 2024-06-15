Crows prevail in controversial finish; Demons and Hoppers win on the road

Five unanswered goals in a dominant final term guided Leeton-Whitton to a thrilling one-point win against Wagga Tigers.
However the Crows had to wait a few minutes before they could celebrate the victory, as the scoreboard had both sides sitting at 60 apiece as the siren blared at Leeton Showgrounds.
After kicking 5.7 to nought in the final term, Crows coach Tom Groves thought it was potentially it was too little too late, however he was delighted to then be informed they had in fact notched a 8.12 (60) to 9.5 (59) win.
"It was a bit of mixed emotions for me," Groves said.
"I was obviously happy how the boys fought back and we gave ourselves a chance to win it, so I was really happy in that respect.
"But I thought we could've won it initially, I addressed the players out on the ground and once they worked out the score and the fact it was wrong it was joy I suppose.
"We worked so hard in that last quarter and we showed what we can do."
It's the Crows second one-point victory this season and Groves was understandably proud of his side's efforts late in the game.
"It's unbelievable really," he said.
"I'm super super proud of the blokes and they just fought it out, we started to take a few more risks I guess and our midfield really stood up.
"Lewis Henley, (Angus) Crelley and (Matt) Rainbird in the midfield started winning the ball, we started giving ourselves opportunities and we were winning the territory battle a little bit.
"We also were getting Hodgey (Jade Hodge) some genuine one-on-one's which was great."
After an okay start, Groves felt his side fell away during the second and third quarters in some drizzly conditions.
In addition to their midfield resurgence, he also felt a structural change up forward paid massive dividends for his side.
"The first quarter was pretty even," he said.
"But in the second and third when it started to get a bit drizzly we lost our way a little bit.
"We changed a few things up forward and changed a bit of a structure thing to get Hodgey a bit deeper with one of our small forwards.
"But I think the biggest thing was our midfield got on top, we were clean and winning that territory battle."
Although it all ended well for the Crows, Groves admitted he had feared that their inaccuracy of kicking 5.7 in the last term would cost them victory.
"In the early days I did as early in the last quarter we did spray a few shots," he said.
"There was four shots we should've kicked and I was just hoping we didn't fall away, but we just kept that pressure up.
"We kept winning that territory battle which was fantastic and we gave ourselves more and more opportunities.
"The scoreboard said we were one point down, but we were obviously even and then we had a stoppage inside 50.
"Lewis Henley won a hit out and it went through for a behind, that was the winning behind."
Full Time
Leeton Whitton 1.5 3.5 3.5 8.12 (60)
Wagga Tigers 2.2 6.3 9.5 9.5 (59)
GOALS: Leeton Whitton: J.Hodge 3, N.Finnen 2, C.Matthews 2, J.Stevens 1; Wagga Tigers: C.Pavitt 3, M.Webster 2, S.Snelling 1, J.Myers 1, J.Lucas 1, S.McNaughton 1
BEST: Leeton Whitton: A.Crelley, L.Henley, J.Steele, J.Rourke, C.Matthews, B.Ogarey; Wagga Tigers: W.Kirkup, T.Todd, S.McNaughton, N.Gorman
Ed Perryman continued his brilliant start to the year with another best on ground performance in Collingullie-Wagga's 51-point victory against Griffith at Exies Oval.
Perryman has been in sensational form over the first half of the season and he continued his stellar run as the Demons secured a 17.14 (116) to 10.5 (65) victory against the Swans.
Demons co-coach Shane Lenon agreed that Perryman has been playing some unreal footy in recent weeks and he credited his efforts in their big win.
"Yeah he's a good footballer Eddy," Lenon said.
"You can play him anywhere, you can play him midfield, you can play him forward or you can play him back.
"He's having a really strong year and he had another good game today."
Steve Jolliffe and Jamie Mooney also had strong games for the Demons as did Brad McMillan who finished with three goals alongside Perryman.
McMillan has enjoyed a strong past month up forward for the Demons and Lenon was glad to see him again contributing in a good win.
"He's starting to run into pretty good form," he said.
"He's another one of our midfielders, we're pretty lucky as we've got half a dozen blokes that we sort of rotate through there.
"He's one of those along with Flacky (Kane Flack) and (Harry) Wichman and these sort of fellas.
"We've got half a dozen blokes that we rotate through there."
The trip to Exies Oval is a tough challenge for any side and Lenon noted that the Swans definitely didn't lie over without having a serious crack.
"We were challenged at certain stages throughout the game, don't worry about that," he said.
"They probably had the better of the first quarter, but we played some pretty good footy in patches.
"When we had momentum we scored, but they challenged us and they are not a bad side."
After missing a few chances in front of goal in the opening term, Lenon agreed it was pleasing for his side to then run out the game reasonably well as they kicked five goals apiece in the remaining three quarters.
"A lot of games are pretty tight in the first quarter then as the game progresses they'll open up a bit," he said.
"You get that at any standard of footy really, games can be pretty tight in the first quarter then as the game progresses it seems to open up.
"We were certainly challenged and they are not a bad side, I'd be surprised if they don't play finals put it that way."
Full Time
Collingullie Wagga 2.4 7.7 12.12 17.14 (116)
Griffith 2.0 4.1 7.3 10.5 (65)
GOALS: Collingullie Wagga: S.Stening 4, E.Perryman 3, B.McMillan 3, J.Klemke 2, S.Jolliffe 2, S.Macklan 1, K.Flack 1, N.Mooney 1; Griffith: C.Cunial 4, K.Spencer 2, J.Girdler 1, K.Ruyg 1, T.Trevaskis 1, T.Tyson 1
BEST: Collingullie Wagga: E.Perryman, S.Jolliffe, J.Mooney, B.McMillan, C.Fuller, K.Flack; Griffith: K.Spencer, T.Baxter, T.Tyson, R.Lucas, N.Richards, W.Vaessen
Coolamon forward duo Josh Allen and Joe Redfern starred as the Hoppers grabbed a huge 86-point win over Narrandera.
Allen and Redfern both finished with five goals as the Hoppers proved too good for the Eagles as they ran out comfortable 18.14 (122) to 5.6 (36) winners.
Hoppers coach Gavin McMahon said it was great to see the duo have a good day in front of the sticks in a big victory.
"Joshy finished really well and Joe's been building nicely," McMahon said.
"He's been a little bit better every week for a number of weeks now, so he's just starting to hit his straps at the right time the big fella."
Allen made his senior debut in round five and the game against the Eagles was just his fourth at first grade level.
McMahon agreed it was great to see the teenager having such an impact at first grade level so early in his senior career.
"Absolutely," he said.
"They are all part of that same group, there is a lot of them out there.
"They are all improving so much and they are like sponges, they are loving nothing more than to do what's required of them at the minute.
"There is really no holding them back."
Oscar Perrot was another young Hopper who had an outstanding game against the Eagles as he made the most of his first opportunity to start the game on-ball.
McMahon credited the efforts of the teenager and he also noted the performances of Flynn Cook, Jack Rudd and Cooper McKelvie.
"Oscar was excellent," he said.
"He's played most of his footy this year mostly forward with a little bit of midfield time, but he was full time mid today and he's continued to grow and learn.
"He found plenty of it today and he was excellent.
"Then Flynn Cook was outstanding for us today with his pressure intensity and tackling, he was a real force for us there at different times.
"We were delighted with how Flynn was going and Jack Rudd was super again on the wing.
"Coop McKelvie also was probably the highest possession-getter on the ground by a country mile."
The only injury concern for the Hoppers was regarding Mitch Robinson who was ruled out of the game quite early.
McMahon explained there was concerns regarding a neck injury, so they decided to play it safe with the experienced defender.
"He had a bit of neck issue during the first quarter," he said.
"There were a few concerns there so we parked him about the 20-minute mark of the first quarter.
"He didn't come back on for the rest of the day."
Full Time
Coolamon 3.2 9.8 12.10 18.14 (122)
Narrandera 1.3 1.4 3.5 5.6 (36)
