East Wagga-Kooringal soar to another big win over a top-five opponent

EAST Wagga-Kooringal's Farrer League premiership claims gathered further momentum on Saturday as they cast aside Charles Sturt University with relative ease.
The Hawks continued their rise with a 50-point demolition of the Bushpigs at Peter Hastie Oval, running out winners 14.12 (96) to 7.4 (46).
EWK started strongly with a five-goal opening term and led by as much as 62 points midway through the third term before the Bushpigs added some respectability to the scoreline late.
The win all but guarantees the Hawks a top-three finish and double chance come finals with a two game plus percentage buffer between third and fourth spot.
As much as the Hawks were again impressive, it was a second straight heavy defeat for CSU against a top-three opponent in as many weeks as the Bushpigs failed to match it with the competition's elite.
It was one of the Hawks' best displays of the season and coach Jake Barrett was pleased to see everything start to come together.
"I remember saying it before the season started but it was never going to just happen for us straight away," Barrett said.
"Learning a whole new game plan, the structures and blokes in different positions, guys have had to adapt to different positions and different game plan so they've really adapted to it well now and I think that's what's helping, everyone is on the same page now where everyone needs to be and it's helping us along the way."
"Just the way we're playing at the moment, we're all trying to play for one another and playing disciplined."
The Hawks got on top in the midfield and from there it was always going to be hard for the Bushpigs.
Jarrod Turner was one of the Hawks' best. He spent most of his time forward and got a lot of shots on goal, finishing with four majors.
Mason Dryburgh continued his strong season with another dominant display, while Jarrad Boumann kicked the first three goals of the game and finished with four.
Bryce McPherson, Dyl Morton, who worked into the game strongly in the second half and Jerry Maslin were all other Hawks to shine.
Barrett praised his midfield for laying the platform for the win.
"Really our midfielders have been so solid now the last month, Mason, Dyl, Jerry, Jez and blokes going through there like Bryce and Turns, they've been fantastic getting it going for us," Barrett said.
"It's like any team in the league, if you've got a good midfield that's doing that for you then it puts you in the right spot.
"It was probably just that first half that set us up, we broke down in the second half forward of centre there at times let us down but in saying that the boys still played really well in the first half and set us up."
Barrett was happy to get the important win over the fourth-placed Bushpigs but said it was vital that they don't undo their good work with any slip-ups against Barellan and Coleambally over the next fortnight.
"As long as we get to finals that's the main thing but for us to get that bit of a gap now, it helps," he said.
"We've just got to stay disciplined. When we weren't disciplined we got our pants pulled down so the next two weeks are just as important and we've got to make sure we keep on working."
The only concerning news for EWK was a shoulder dislocation to key defender Max Tiernan. Boumann finished the game on the bench with his hamstring iced but it appeared purely precautionary after feeling some tightness late in the game.
Hayden Wooden kicked CSU's first two goals and looked the man most likely to spark the home team, while Jake Turner was busy and kicked two second half goals once he was relieved from his run-with role on Morton.
Full-time
EWK Hawks 5.3 8.9 12.11 14.12 (96)
CSU Bushpigs 2.2 2.2 4.3 7.4 (46)
GOALS: EWK Hawks: J.Boumann 4, J.Turner 4, D.Morton 2, J.Piercy 1, L.Gerhard 1, H.Leddin 1, B.McPherson 1; CSU Bushpigs: J.Turner 2, H.Wooden 2, J.McKay 1, S.Barrow 1, L.Holmes 1
BEST: EWK Hawks: J.Maslin, J.Piercy, D.Morton, J.Boumann, J.Turner, K.North-Flanagan; CSU Bushpigs: A.Harwood, J.Turner, B.Browning, T.Cohalan, S.Severin, N.Myers.
