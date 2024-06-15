Gutsy MCUE win against Bulldogs soured by nasty knock to young defender

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes consolidated third spot on the ladder with a gutsy 26-point win against Turvey Park at Maher Oval.
However, the Goannas sixth win of the season was soured by an injury to young defender Liam Crittenden who was stretched from the field during the third term after a concerning head knock.
Crittenden was later transferred to hospital as his teammates rallied to notch up a 14.7 (91) to 10.5 (65) victory against the Bulldogs.
The young defender has shown some promising signs at senior level this year and MCUE coach Nelson Foley agreed their gutsy win had been soured by the incident involving Crittenden.
"By all reports it was a nasty concussion, so he's been taken away in the ambulance and is being checked out at the moment," Foley said.
"I don't know too much beyond that, but it was a pretty nasty incident and a pretty horrible thing to see especially for such a great young kid.
"As great as this win was, it's certainly soured massively by that.
"We'll make sure we are all wrapping our arms around him and we are all hoping for the best."
The incident involving Crittenden took place towards the end of the third quarter and it ended up being a pretty major turning point in the game as the Goannas booted the final five goals from that point onwards to run out 26-point victors.
Foley was proud of the response from his side late in the game to grit their teeth and notch up another important victory over a fellow finals contender.
"It's probably two gutsy wins in a row from us now which is so pleasing from the point of view of having a young group," he said.
"I feel we are starting to get to a point where we understand what's required to win late in the game and we had 21 guys again just biting down on the mouth guard and being really gutsy.
"Credit to Turvey as they're a seriously strong outfit still and they threw a whole heap at us, particularly through the mid two quarters of that game.
"I'm really proud to get away with the win."
Lachy Kendall continued his solid run of form with another outstanding game which also included two goals in the first term which helped the Goannas notch up an early 26-point lead.
Foley credited the efforts of Kendall and agreed that he seems to rise to the next level whenever the Goannas find themselves in an arm wrestle.
"He is unbelievable," he said.
"He just loves it when it's hard I think, he loves getting down and dirty and he's got the biggest motor in the RFL I reckon.
"He could just run all day and the way that he commits himself to contests and seems to be at the bottom of every single pack it's genuinely inspiring.
"I'd be very comfortable in saying that a lot of the boys take a lot of inspiration out of the way that he plays.
"Two really gutsy wins in a row and Lachy Kendall has been leading from the front in both of them."
Ethan Schiller and Bailey Jones were also among the Goannas best while Flynn Collins and Foley both finished with three goals apiece.
Jones was brilliant for the Goannas against the Bulldogs and Foley agreed that it was a sensational showing from the young midfielder.
"It's the best game he's played for us absolutely," he said.
"We had him and Lach Kendall fighting for best on for us I think, Bones is such a feel good story.
"He missed pretty well two years through injury and he's just applied himself 100 per cent right from the start of pre-season.
"It's really heart warming as a coach and as his mate to see him playing really good footy on the field and see that there is reward for the effort.
"Because there is no doubt he was in a dark place with his footy for a long time, he was just really strong and really gutsy all day."
Full Time
MCUE 4.2 7.2 11.5 14.7 (91)
Turvey Park 2.0 5.1 10.2 10.5 (65)
GOALS: MCUE: N.Foley 3, F.Collins 3, C.Reynoldson 2, L.Pulver 2, H.Collins 2, L.Kendall 2; Turvey Park: B.Lewington 2, W.Ford 2, J.Margosis 2, O.Jenkins 2, H.Stapleton 1, H.Woods 1
BEST: MCUE: L.Kendall, E.Schiller, B.Jones, T.Wheeler, H.Collins; Turvey Park: B.Lewington, L.Roberts, A.Emery, W.Voss, J.Margosis, B.Wallett
