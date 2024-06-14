Shake-up shock as plan revealed

Welcome to the weekend!
Riverina MP Michael McCormack will be having a lot less conversation with constituents from the northern part of his electorate under a proposed boundary shake-up announced on Friday.
Among the changes announced by the AEC was that Riverina would lose the Parkes, Forbes and Bland council areas. Parkes is home to the popular Parkes Elvis Festival, which Mr McCormack attends and dresses up for each year. However, the electorate would gain the Snowy Valleys council area, the rest of Hilltops and also the Upper Lachlan LGA.
The MP spoke to Finn Coleman about the seat shake-up and said "a name's one thing, representation is another ... I represent those people who are in my boundaries, whatever they might be - fiercely, loudly, proudly, and always will".
I'd love to hear your thoughts on the redistribution plan, so please let me know via reply email.
In other news, B&S-goers are rejoicing at news a popular Riverina ball will return in 2024 after a four-year hiatus. Understandably, organisers told Taylor Dodge they were "over the moon".
Enjoy the rest of your weekend.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.