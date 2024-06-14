'Beast' facing drug, gun charges, given bail breach warning in court

A man with the Riverina's most distinctive tattoos has faced court over gun and drug charges.
Jaimes Allan Sutton, who has blue tattoos on his face spelling out the word "BEAST", had matters listed in Deniliquin Local Court on Wednesday, June 12.
It's alleged Sutton stole a firearm from a parked car in the Riverina town the previous month.
He was bailed in May, and police have now applied to vary his bail after a breach.
Sutton faces 12 charges including possessing a shortened firearm, supplying a firearm to a person unauthorised to possess it, drug supply, organising, conducting or assisting at a drug premises, dealing with the proceeds of crime and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
A bail breach has been found proven by magistrate Melissa Humphreys, who gave a judicial warning in court on Wednesday.
Ms Humphreys continued Sutton's bail, but made variations.
He must report to Deniliquin police daily, follow a curfew between 8pm and 6am, and is banned from drinking, entering licensed venues, and taking drugs.
He must undergo drug and alcohol testing.
Sutton is banned from contacting witnesses and a suitable person must agree to forfeit $5000 if he fails to appear before court.
Sutton was directed to face court on August 16 and November 15.
