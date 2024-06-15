Around the grounds live coverage: June 15-16 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
In the Riverina League, Coolamon have welcomed back ruckman Adian Ledson for their trip to Narrandera while Chris Jackson will have his first game in charge of Turvey Park as the Bulldogs play host to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
Wagga Tigers are also on the road against Leeton-Whitton while Griffith are boosted by the return of Sam Foley as the Swans welcome Collingullie-Wagga to Exies Oval.
In the Farrer League, The Rock-Yerong Creek will look to continue their high-flying start to the year when they travel to Coleambally while Marrar and North Wagga will face off at Langtry Oval.
Temora will have Jed Ruskin and Oscar Roberts make their first grade debuts as the Kangaroos play host to Barellan while top-four sides Charles Sturt University and East Wagga-Kooringal will do battle at Peter Hastie Oval.
In Group Nine action, Young will welcome back Nic Hall as they go up against Temora in a top of the table clash at Alfred Oval while Junee plays host to Kangaroos.
Brothers will also look to notch up their second win of the season when they play host to Albury to wrap up the Saturday action.
While on Sunday, Southcity will hope a different approach to their training pays dividends as they welcome fellow finals contender Gundagai to Harris Park.
Ag College will look to hand Wagga City their first loss of the year as the top two sides go head-to-head on Saturday, while local rivals Griffith and Leeton will also do battle.
Albury will be hopeful of notching up their first win of the season against Reddies while finals contenders Waratahs and Tumut will face off at Conolly Park.
In the Pascoe Cup on Saturday, Wagga United will play host to Young at 3pm in their Charity Round game while local rivals Tolland and South Wagga will also face off.
Yoogali will make the trip to Leeton while Lake Albert and Henwood Park will do battle at Rawlings Park.
Follow all the action.
