Still no timeline for sign change at dangerous Wagga intersection

After more than a decade of crashes and near misses at a dangerous Wagga intersection, a safety improvement is slowly inching closer to becoming a reality.
Stop signs are set to be installed at the intersection of Beckwith and Kincaid streets outside the Sportsmen's Club Hotel - a junction that has long attracted community attention for the number of crashes and close calls that take place.
However, Councillor Richard Foley said the Wagga City Council traffic committee was currently awaiting a report from Transport for NSW (TfNSW) about a timeline for when the change will take place.
"We're still waiting on the report to come back about when they are going to put the stop signs in [at the intersection of Beckwith and Kincaid Streets]," Cr Foley said.
In February, plans by the traffic committee to install stop signs at the intersection were put on hold for months after changes to Roads and Maritime Services processes forced the decision to be deferred.
On Thursday, the traffic committee deferred a separate decision on plans to revamp Beckwith Street and upgrade dangerous intersections where the thoroughfare intersects with Kincaid and Gurwood streets.
Cr Foley said the report, which also includes approving single-lane bike lanes that will be located between parked cars and traffic lanes, wasn't talked about at the meeting.
That report would also see traffic on a section of Gurwood Street reduced from two lanes down to one in an effort to improve safety at its intersection with Beckwith Street.
Despite the deferral, Cr Foley said members have already "largely agreed" on the proposal and are now awaiting the report from TfNSW before proceeding to the next stage of the project.
On Friday, TfNSW said it was "aware of the Wagga City Council's concerns for the intersection of Beckwith and Kincaid streets".
However, it said the responsibility for installing stop signs was up to the traffic committee.
"The installation of regulatory traffic control devices, including stop signs, is a matter for Wagga City Council's Local Traffic Committee," a TfNSW spokesperson said.
"As a member of the committee, Transport for NSW will consider the proposal before providing advice or recommendations to the council."
The traffic committee is made up of representatives from the council, TfNSW, NSW Police and Wagga MP Joe McGirr's office.
