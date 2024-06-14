Campbell extends good run with three wins in five weeks after four-year drought

Russell Campbell didn't train a winner in four of the past five seasons but hopes his purple patch won't stop just yet.
The Wagga trainer went over four years without success but has trained three winners in the past five weeks after Bulletin made it back-to-back victories at Riverina Paceway.
After showing some promising signs when placed twice last year, Campbell has been pleased with how Bulletin has stepped up to start his three-year-old campaign.
"He's starting to put it all together," Campbell said.
"He's matured a little bit and while I know he's only a three-year-old he's eight starts now and each start we've worked out a little bit more with him and what he needs to do.
"We've corrected a few things that he wasn't doing right in the first place and today he just went nice and straight.
"It makes a difference when your horse has good manners."
Campbell was concerned after the son of Sweet Lou drew barrier two in the Cattlewash @ Yirribee Pacing Stud Pace (1740m) with how he would handle being in front of the field.
However it was no concern after finding the lead before the $2.40 chance held off She Haunts Em ($9) to win by 1.2 metres.
"It was probably the first time he's been hunted out of the gate to lead, he hadn't done that before and normally he likes to sit on them and run home but the draw didn't allow that," Campbell said.
"Out in front was the place to be and Blake (Jones) rated him really well."
Campbell hasn't had a great deal of runners over the four seasons, with 11 starters last year his highest for the period.
However he's enjoyed getting both Bulletin and Starshine Lady, who broke his drought last month, to the races.
"I didn't do them much in the last two to three years but when I bred this one (Bulletin) and he got passed in at the sales I decided to keep him and Starshine Lady and put all my time and effort into that," Campbell said.
"It takes a lot of time, as I've had them both since they were just babies and they are only just starting to race now.
"I've really only had those two to muck around with."
He's also pleased to see Bulletin start to follow in the footsteps of his mother Lombo Newsy Scoop.
The group one performer is Campbell's most successful horse, winning on nine occasions.
She's starting to get some credit as a broodmare as well with Bulletin her second oldest foal behind Lady Violetta, who has won three times in Western Australia.
