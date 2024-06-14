Star Collingullie-Wagga key defender set for short stint on sidelines

Star Collingullie-Wagga key defender James Pope is set to be on the sidelines for the next couple of weeks with a fractured hand.
Pope is coming off back-to-back Team of the Year honours and he is widely regarded as one of the top key defenders in the competition.
The key defender hasn't been named to face Griffith this weekend and Demons co-coach Nick Perryman believed he might miss an extra game or two due to the injury.
"Popey's got a fracture in his hand," Perryman said.
"He's going to miss this week and then maybe another game after that.
"We've got a bye in between so he shouldn't be too far away."
Pope sustained the injury in the Demons win over Leeton-Whitton in round eight and the timing has landed well in that he may only miss two games in total.
Following this weekend's game against the Swans, the Demons have the bye before they face Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in round 11.
Everything going well, Pope should be right for a return in round 12 as the Demons play host to Coolamon.
Sam Durnan and Matt Klemke return to the first grade team for the Demons for their trip to Griffith while Tom Wichman is the other omission alongside Pope as the teenager drops back into the under 17.5 side.
It's been a stop start season so far for Klemke and Perryman said it was good to have him back in the side for their trip to Exies Oval.
"Matty this is his second game for the year," he said.
"He's been managed a little bit with his groins, so we're hoping to get another game into him.
"Hopefully he can start to build in the second half of the year."
The trip to Griffith is one of the hardest in the Riverina League and Perryman was looking forward to the challenge awaiting his side.
"We can't wait to be honest," he said.
"It's going to be a good test for us, they've got a fairly strong side in by the looks of it and they are always tough to beat over there.
"I reckon they've started to build a little bit over the last few weeks, so we are looking forward to testing ourselves."
Turvey Park have also made a couple of changes ahead of their clash against the Goannas on Saturday.
Forward duo Will Ford and Baxter Wallett return to the senior side as does experienced key defender Tim Doyle.
Myles Carroll has also been called up into the first grade side which will see him make his first senior appearance for the Bulldogs since 2018.
