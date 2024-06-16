Paperwork, hotels, burnout: System fails Wagga's at-risk kids, union says

People ringing a helpline to report at-risk kids in Wagga still have no peace of mind the child will be seen by a caseworker, union representatives say.
Following strike action in May by child protection workers, caseworkers continue to assess less than 25 per cent of children reported to the Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) as at risk of serious harm (ROSH).
Child protection workers are reporting burn out, mental health injuries and resignations due to poor workforce conditions, according to union representatives of the Public Service Association of NSW (PSA).
"It just keeps getting more dire, and that's because there just aren't enough case workers, especially regionally," PSA representative Belinda Tsirekas said.
"People are so overloaded with working cases, there's no human capacity to get to those families to make sure their needs are met."
Wagga was the final destination of a three-week tour of the state's community services centres by the PSA, and representatives say that only 20 per cent of ROSH reports in Wagga are seen by caseworkers.
Throughout the tour, they heard many regional services centres are without staff and rely on caseworkers travelling long distances.
The union's concerns have been backed by a recent report by the NSW auditor-general which found that the state's child protection system is "inefficient, ineffective, and unsustainable".
Helpline reports go through three layers of review before being transferred to the local services centre where an additional three stages of review take place, according to a report by the NSW auditor's office released in early June.
This process results in fewer cases being seen by caseworkers, due to high human service demands.
"Multiple re-assessments of reports prolong the time before the child and family receive any form of service response," the report said.
"Ultimately DCJ closes the majority of suspected risk of harm cases due to a lack of workforce capacity."
Regional organiser for PSA, and former caseworker, Tom Hooper said that the industry is the worst he has ever seen it.
He is concerned that the average lifespan of a caseworker in the public system is 14 months, with many workers being lost to the non-governmental sector, or leaving due to mental health injury.
"When you work for an NGO, you don't need the same qualifications as a caseworker here, but you're paid more," he said.
He said the Wagga community services centre has seen a very high churn of workers in the past three years.
Where there are shortages in caseworkers and care, some children are placed in "alternative care arrangements" which include living in hotels under the rotating care of third-party contractors.
In August 2023, 30 per cent of the 471 children living in alternative care arrangements were in out hotels, motels or serviced apartments, according to the auditor general's report.
These arrangements cost taxpayers over $300 million - with an estimate of $829,000 per child in hotel accommodation.
"DCJ has failed to establish 'safe, nurturing, stable and secure' accommodation for children in these environments," the report said.
While no changes have been made since child protection caseworkers walked off the job in May, talks with the state department are ongoing.
"We are hoping in the next few weeks given budget, that we'll see something," Ms Tsirekas said.
"We know there are negotiations and talks going on, but we don't have a clear pathway."
In May, minister for families and communities Kate Washington said the state government is "embarking on a significant structural reform to fix the broken child protection system inherited by the previous government".
"Talks with the PSA are ongoing and we will continue to negotiate with case workers in good faith, as they do one of the most important jobs - caring for the state's most vulnerable children," the minister told The Daily Advertiser in May.
It is understood the office has continued speaking with caseworkers from around the state since.
The Minns government will deliver the 2024-25 budget on Tuesday, June 18.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.