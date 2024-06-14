Kangaroos hand first grade debuts to a pair of promising teenagers

TWO talented Temora teenagers will make their first grade debut for the club on Saturday.
The Kangaroos have handed debuts to 17-year-old forward Oscar Roberts and 16-year-old defender Jed Ruskin in Saturday's Farrer League clash against Barellan at Nixon Park.
Roberts was the leading goalkicker in the Farrer League under 18 competition last season and has already booted 26 goals from six games this year.
Ruskin has been one of Temora's best in the Kangaroos' under 18 team throughout the early part of the year and will play alongside his elder brother Braith in the first grade team on Saturday.
Temora co-coach Zac Oliver was thrilled to be able to give both boys the call up into the senior team.
"I think having the two juniors that have grown up playing their footy and developing their footy in Temora, I think to see that translate into making their seniors debut brings a lot of pride to the footy club and wider community seeing these young kids get better with their football and earn that spot in the seniors," Oliver said.
"I think within the senior group as well there is a lot of pride there and Will (Reinhold) and I joke about it but we feel like very proud sort of father figures. Although a lot of the developing was done by their junior coaches, it's nice to give them that opportunity.
"It brings the playing group up and about too, having young men come in and play, a fresh set of skills, a fresh personality as well, it's a real positive mood-booster."
Oliver was aware of Roberts upon his arrival at Temora over the off-season as the pair both hail from Cootamundra.
He believes the young forward has a bright future.
"I knew Oscar as he was growing up. When I came to the club, I had prior knowledge that he was here so he was probably one at the start of the year I was excited about a lot," Oliver said.
"He's a Coota boy originally and played most of his footy over here at Temora.
"He's put together some form in the 18s and reserves that Will and myself couldn't really ignore.
"I think the reason why we held off bringing him in straight away is because we still wanted to develop him, and that's with most of the under 18s as well, we still want to try and develop certain aspects of their game but Oscar has put in a lot of hard work and he's a really exceptional young man.
"He really fits in to the standard we are trying to bring not only to the seniors but the ressies and the 18s too. Having a young man come in for his first game that displays those qualities is a big bonus and it's a big tick from Will and myself because we're trying to put the right people in there."
Ruskin had also been knocking on the door of first grade selection for some time.
"Jed's been playing really good footy in the under 18s in the backline and also in the reserves too," Oliver explained.
"Jed's similar to Oscar, another one of those younger blokes that we really wanted to let develop. He's another exceptional young man too and for his age he has enough confidence to back himself in.
"He's very quiet and unassuming but does the hard work and does it well. He's been putting together some really good, solid games in 18s and ressies so coming out of the bye we thought what better time than now to give him a spot that he's more than earnt."
