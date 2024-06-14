McCormack reacts to electorate shake-up after towns cut from Riverina

Riverina MP Michael McCormack will be having a lot less conversation with constituents from the northern part of his electorate under a proposed boundary shake-up announced on Friday.
The Australian Electoral Commission has revealed proposed new boundaries for the state's federal seats after low population growth forced the need for one of our 47 electorates, North Sydney, to be abolished.
The Riverina electorate, currently held by Nationals MP Michael McCormack, was one of a handful of seats to undergo major geographical change as part of the AEC's redistribution plan. The Hume and Eden-Monaro seats will also change significantly.
Riverina will lose the Parkes Shire Council (home to the popular Parkes Elvis Festival, which Mr McCormack attends and dresses up for each year), Forbes Shire Council and Bland Shire Council areas to the Parkes electorate.
It will gain the rest of Hilltops Council from the Hume electorate, including Booroowa, and all of the Upper Lachlan Shire Council, which includes Crookwell.
Riverina will also gain the Yass Valley and Snowy Valleys council areas from the seat of Eden-Monaro, bringing Tumut, Tumbarumba and Yass into Mr McCormack's electorate.
Although the new areas will bring with them opportunities and challenges, Mr McCormack said he was disappointed to be losing the northern regions he has worked with since 2016.
"I am sorry, genuinely sorry, to be losing Bland Shire [West Wyalong], Forbes and Parkes because they've been very loyal, very easy to work with the local government, the councils have been fantastic," the MP said.
"The mayors ... have been just so good and I've worked with them closely. The people there have been fantastic. So I am sorry to lose them.
"At the same time I pick up ... Snowy Valleys again. I represented them from 2010 to 2016 ... I'm looking forward to again be representing them.
"They are no stranger to being in the same seat that Wagga Wagga is in.
"They relate very much ... to Wagga Wagga through health, through social aspects, through sport, which is important. So I'm looking forward to getting back up there and working for them again."
Mr McCormack said he had some relationship with the new regions through previous ministry roles, but has work to do to get out to those areas and familiarise himself with their issues and concerns.
"They wouldn't be too far different to the issues or concerns of all people throughout the current Riverina boundaries," he said.
"They're no strangers to me ... it's just a whole new different part of what will soon become Riverina.
"I'm not quite sure that they've probably familiarised themselves with the word Riverina. Riverina is essentially Wagga Wagga, west out to Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area, but that all changed in 2016 when the AEC pushed it right up to Parkes and Forbes - which is in the central west of NSW.
"It's a name. A name's one thing, representation is another ... I represent those people who are in my boundaries, whatever they might be - fiercely, loudly, proudly, and always will."
Parkes mayor Neil Westcott said he had a mixed reaction to the proposal, which sees his LGA join the Parkes electorate.
"We had a very good member in Michael McCormack and we will miss him," Councillor Westcott said.
"Michael was a great investor for the Parkes Shire and he was readily involved in everything from the Elvis [festival], to the more strictly political areas of our life.
"It does seem as if we've been moved with Forbes, which is a positive ... but of course now we've just moved into a huge western electorate and we'll have to re-evaluate our place in the world.
"We are certainly in a big patch of dirt in NSW and we'll have to continue to fight for representation."
Cr Westcott was now looking to what the future would look like for Parkes Shire Council, especially given Parkes MP Mark Coulton is set to retire at the next federal election.
"We'll wait to see who becomes the new member," he said.
"Perhaps it offers potential to create and continue to create our identity federally, and develop new relationships with whoever we have there.
"Over my lifetime ... we've been in and out of quite a few different federal electorates and this is just the next in the series.
"As mayor, representing local government and our shire, we look forward to developing the relationships further on so that we can do the best for our community."
Forbes Shire mayor Phyllis Miller was more frustrated with the proposal.
"How much bigger can one electorate get?" Councillor Miller said.
"How can they possibly keep doing it on population and not tyranny of distance?"
Cr Miller said it was important for Parkes and Forbes to stay together, but was concerned for the future federal Parkes MP, who would have to look after such a large area
"They've changed the boundaries on population. They have not taken into consideration the landmass that one individual member has to cover to service that electorate. I think it's appalling," she said.
"It's about having a member that you can contact. They're not too far away. [Parkes] is two thirds of NSW."
Cr Westcott said Parkes council would likely be making a submission to the AEC in response to the proposal.
"There's never been many successful submissions ... but we'll consider the facts and make decisions wisely as to what we say in our submissions in response to this announcement," he said.
Mr McCormack said he would leave it to his party to make a submission, if it deemed one was required.
Riverina's boundaries have changed significantly while Mr McCormack has held the seat and he believed this would not be the last.
"I appreciate that a number of factors are responsible for that - different demographics, population, projected population changes - but AEC makes these determinations," he said.
"As a federal member, you don't get the opportunity to make your own boundaries.
"Whilst I am disappointed to be losing those three local government areas that I've represented ... it is what it is and you work with what you get.
"Those people who are now going to come into the boundaries, they are good, hardworking, solid citizens of regional Australia."
