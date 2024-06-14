The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It's good to have him back': Defender one of three cleared back to Swans

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 14 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Defender Sam Foley has returned home for uni holidays and he has been cleared back to Griffith. Picture by Liam Warren
Defender Sam Foley has returned home for uni holidays and he has been cleared back to Griffith. Picture by Liam Warren

Defender Sam Foley has returned to Griffith in what is a huge mid-season boost for the Swans ahead of their clash against Collingullie-Wagga on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
Newsletters
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.

Note from the Editor Newsletter

WEEKLY

Note from the Editor

Get the editor's insights: what's happening & why it matters

FootyHQ Newsletter

WEEKLY

FootyHQ

Love footy? We've got all the action covered

View all
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.