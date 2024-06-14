'It's good to have him back': Defender one of three cleared back to Swans

Defender Sam Foley has returned to Griffith in what is a huge mid-season boost for the Swans ahead of their clash against Collingullie-Wagga on Saturday.
Foley has been named on the bench to face the Demons and his inclusion will be extremely beneficial as the Swans look to nullify the influence of star Collingullie forward duo Sam Stening and Nate Mooney.
The defender made the move to Melbourne during the off-season and he had been playing with Glen Eira in the Victorian Amateur Football League (VAFA) during the first half of the year.
However Swans coach Greg Dreyer revealed that Foley has made the temporary move back home during uni holidays and will be free to play over the coming months for Griffith.
"He's here for a couple of months," Dreyer said.
"His uni exams and holidays combined have meant that he'll be back for a good period.
"It's good to have him back as he was a big loss actually.
"He's been playing footy down there and he's got a clearance back to us because he's home for so long.
"It's a huge bonus to get a local player of his standard back in the team."
Former coach Will Griggs and young forward Paddy Payne have also been cleared back to Griffith, however Dreyer was in the belief that both would only be making potentially a couple of reserve grade appearances.
The general bye offers teams the opportunity to go one of two ways in either giving the players a mid-season break or doubling down with an extra lot of training.
Dreyer said they were able to combine a bit of both approaches ahead of their clash against the Demons.
"We did a bit of both," he said.
"We had the Thursday off, so we had a good session on the Tuesday before the bye.
"A few of the boys went away and then we've had a pretty solid week this week.
"They've all trained well and they are refreshed and ready to go."
The Swans have the opportunity to go to 4-4 with a win against the Demons as they enter the halfway mark of the season.
But the Demons have only dropped the single game this year and Dreyer agreed they would be a tough opponent for his side.
"We always have a tough battle with them so it's nothing different," he said.
"They had that one loss to Ganmain, so they won't want to come out here and lose.
"I'm expecting them to be at full strength and up for the contest."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.