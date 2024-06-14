Enjoyment still high for Bombers captain as Farrer League ruck stocks rise

MARRAR captain Nick Molkentin says he's enjoying his footy as much as ever as he goes about leading a young Bombers outfit.
The Bombers will begin the second half of the season by welcoming North Wagga to Langtry Oval on Saturday.
Marrar sit in second spot on the Farrer League ladder at the halfway mark with Molkentin confident that the Bombers' best is still to come.
"Yeah I think we're going okay. We're doing enough," Molkentin said.
"I think we've still got a gear or two to go into, we probably haven't played our best footy but we've got a lot of upside from where we are.
"I think we always seem to play our best footy against the good sides, we probably just need to play a bit more consistent footy.
"I think we're going okay but there's certainly room for improvement."
The 32-year-old has been one of the Bombers' best over the early part of the year.
In fact, it's been that way since he crossed to the club from Lavington in 2016.
Molkentin, a three-time premiership ruck at the Bombers, says he's enjoying his footy this year as much as ever.
"I'm loving it. This year has been really good so far," he said.
"I think I'm probably showing my age here but one thing I really enjoy about footy at the moment is seeing the young blokes coming through.
"The likes of the Withers boys debuting together the other day, and Roo Bradshaw, he's 16 as well, all these young blokes coming through and debuting, it gets me going and probably makes me feel a little bit younger than what I am. It's good, it's exciting.
"Young kids make it exciting and it's good seeing them improve every week so I'm loving it, it's brilliant."
Molkentin is also enjoying the challenge from opposing rucks this year. He believes the depth of ruckmen in the competition is as good as he's experienced during his time in the Farrer League.
"Yeah I think they're in a pretty good position at the minute, the ruck stocks, there's a lot of big boys getting around," he said.
"It's been a battle. Every week's different.
"I think Mason (Dryburgh) is probably the pick at the moment. He's got good hands, a big leap on him, I don't think I won a ruck against him there at East Wagga.
"They're all tough. Jack Cullen, at Temora, he's always a big boy and hard to get around.
"There's some tough rucks at the moment, which makes it a little bit tricker but you want to play the best and you want to be the best so it's been good and been challenging.
"As a whole, the league is in a pretty good position at the moment, everyone's improved this year, which is really good, and there is a bit of depth there throughout so I think it's going to be a pretty tight finish."
Marrar accounted for North Wagga by 63 points under lights at McPherson Oval earlier this year but the win didn't happen without the Bombers gaining an insight into the Saints' capabilities.
The Saints controlled the third term against Marrar in a mini-comeback.
Molkentin said Marrar won't be underestimating their opponents.
"We've had a pretty good rivalry with them for a number of years," he said.
"I think they always play their best footy against us and they certainly showed that in the third quarter last time we played them. It will be a tough game.
"As they showed, they came out and beat East Wagga, who are a really good side as well, the way they played in the third quarter, they moved it really well and being a young side, they will take a lot of confidence out of that so we've really got to make sure that we're on our game because if we're not, they'll certainly come out and put a few goals on us.
"I think that's been the mantra this week that these guys are improved a lot and we've got to make sure we're on from the first bounce."
Marrar will welcome back key forward Kieran Emery for Saturday's clash, as well as young gun Caleb Walker.
North Wagga key forward Ton Nejman remains sidelined with a shoulder injury.
