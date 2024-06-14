The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Enjoyment still high for Bombers captain as Farrer League ruck stocks rise

MM
By Matt Malone
June 14 2024 - 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marrar captain Nick Molkentin at training at Langtry Oval on Thursday night. Picture by Les Smith
Marrar captain Nick Molkentin at training at Langtry Oval on Thursday night. Picture by Les Smith

MARRAR captain Nick Molkentin says he's enjoying his footy as much as ever as he goes about leading a young Bombers outfit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
Newsletters
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.

Note from the Editor Newsletter

WEEKLY

Note from the Editor

Get the editor's insights: what's happening & why it matters

FootyHQ Newsletter

WEEKLY

FootyHQ

Love footy? We've got all the action covered

View all
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.