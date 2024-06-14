Illegal tobacco crisis: Calls for harsher penalties for dodgy operators

Tackling the illicit tobacco problem in Wagga shouldn't be treated as a health issue, but a major organised crime, according to locals concerned the city is in a "chop chop" crisis.
Concern among local business owners is mounting that Wagga may go the way of Melbourne, which continues to see tobacco operators firebombed, and cigarette theft.
One Wagga business owner, who wished to remain anonymous due to safety concerns, believes the state government needs to do more to tackle the issue.
"We need a government with some balls, to say 'let's eradicate it good and proper'," the business owner said.
"We've got the opportunity to make Wagga a fortress and tell these people that they're not welcome to do business here."
Penalties for trading illicit tobacco are the responsibility of NSW Health, who are assisted by the NSW police with search warrants.
The department's health inspectors can issue on-the-spot fines between $1100 and $5500.
"We always continue to work to ensure our laws in this space are fit for purpose and meet the expectations of the community," NSW Minister for Regional Health Ryan Park said.
But community members say the fines are not large enough, and are doing little to deter illegal operations.
"This is an issue, it's costing the government a lot of money, and is costing the community a lot of money," the business owner said.
"It's just flooding the market and it's organised crime, it's not just a few blokes in the backyard."
From January 1 until March 31, NSW Health seized 2.8 million cigarettes and 760 kilograms of other illegal tobacco products, estimated to have a street value of over $3.2 million.
Independent MP for Wagga Joe McGirr has heard concerns from local business owners and is concerned by the increase in illegal outlets over the past few months.
The MP believes the problem exceeds the health department, and should be passed onto the police to lead.
"I think what we are facing now is a completely different dimension," Dr McGirr said.
"It's beyond a health response, it's really a police and crime response."
It's beyond a health response, it's really a police and crime response.- Dr Joe McGirr
Dr McGirr believes keeping the issue under the health department was "making a mockery of the government's attempts to do the right thing".
"It seems to me to be a coordinated effort and that points to an organised crime," he said.
"I have written to the police minister to raise it as a matter of urgency."
Dr McGirr also echoed constituents' calls to substantially increase the fines and also suggested support for legitimate businesses to allow them to comply with the law.
It is understood legitimate tobacconists and supermarkets are being approached by illicit operators to sell illegal products, and some have allegedly given in.
"All they're [legitimate retailers] getting is being undercut and undermined," Dr McGirr said.
The MP echoed the concerns of local business owners who believe a similar tobacco turf war crisis to that happening in Victoria could come to Wagga if correct action is not taken.
"I am concerned that if we don't address this, then we will see a similar situation here," Dr McGirr said.
"I have heard accounts of [Wagga] people being threatened, if they don't sell this product.
"I think people are scared, that's got the hallmarks of danger to me."
I am concerned that if we don't address this, then we will see a similar situation here.- Dr Joe McGirr
While the state government targets tobacco compliance via the health department, who are assisted by police, the NSW Crime Commission (NSWCC) has been engaged.
The NSWCC act as a support agency to NSW Police, state departments and the AFP.
"The NSWCC works closely with the NSW Police Force by providing intelligence support to critical operations," the commission's director of operations, Darren Bennett, said.
"We also focus on seizing the illicit funds from organised criminals including those who traffic in illegal tobacco and vapes."
Federal member for Riverina Michael McCormack is aware of the issue in Wagga and believes current fines are "a slap on the wrist" for illegal operators.
"It's a major problem right here in not just Wagga Wagga, but in regional centres," Mr McCormack said.
He believes operators are multiplying in Wagga and regional NSW as "these people are trying to increase their business model".
"The more they get away with it and the fact that the fines are only a paltry slap on the wrist fines, they'll continue to flout the law," he said.
"If there is a raid, they get their stock, and they'll take it out. They only have enough stock to get through the day."
Mr McCormack is also concerned that the illicit tobacco trade means people are dodging taxation.
"They're getting around the system," he said.
"I'll do whatever I can as far as home affairs and border security is concerned."
Since 2018, the Australian Taxation Office seized illicit tobacco with an estimated $721 million in excise evaded.
Four people were charged for allegedly conveying and possessing illicit tobacco over the June long weekend, after they were caught in separate routine highway patrol vehicle stops.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.