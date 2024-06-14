Cricket Ground a good move for Reddies

It's Matt Malone from The Daily Advertiser sports team here with the latest edition of our Footy HQ newsletter.
While most clubs enjoyed a brief break over the long weekend, the last 10 days or so proved a particularly busy time for Riverina League club Turvey Park.
The reigning premiers parted ways with coach Cal Dooley but were quick to find a replacement in experienced Riverina football identity Chris Jackson.
Jimmy Meiklejohn has been first with all the news from the Bulldogs camp and you can read the latest developments below.
Jackson, who was drafted to Carlton as a teenager, has a wealth of football experience and is the right man to lead the Bulldogs out of their current position.
Wagga Cricket Ground was also in the thick of the news this week after Council's $4.2 million redevelopment came to light.
The facility has so much potential and it's good to see Southern Inland club Reddies already exploring the idea of a potential move there.
And our news of last week, the arrival of NRLW in Wagga, was also confirmed this week.
Enjoy the weekend.
