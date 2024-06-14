Nationals leader puts Wagga nuclear option to bed

Nationals leader David Littleproud has dismissed concerns about Wagga hosting a nuclear power plant under the federal opposition's alternate energy pathway towards net zero during a visit to the city this week.
At Monday night's council meeting, councillor Jenny McKinnon brought forward a motion calling for councillors to rule out Wagga as a location for any future nuclear power plant.
The motion also called on Wagga-based MLC Wes Fang to explain himself over comments made in parliament last month suggesting he would host a nuclear plant in his own backyard.
At the meeting, Mr Fang - who lives in Wagga - claimed his comments "I'll have one [a nuclear power station] in my backyard" were made during a parliamentary debate over energy and were not intended literally.
Cr McKinnon called on the upper house member to explain himself and sought to rally council to endorse her motion titled "Ruling out nuclear for Wagga".
She told those present on Monday night that she was opposed to nuclear herself, but sought by the motion to stir debate on the issue and felt she had achieved that.
However, the motion was nonetheless rejected in a tight 3-2 vote with the remaining three sitting councillors unable to attend the meeting.
While the question remained open about whether Wagga might host a nuclear power plant under the federal opposition's energy strategy it proposes to implement if returned to power next year, the federal national branch has been quick to respond - pouring cold water on the idea.
During a visit to Wagga on Thursday, Mr Littleproud removed any doubt on the matter of whether the city would host a future nuclear power plant.
"They will only be in National Party seats where there are existing coal fired power stations," he said.
He said the Nationals had been "very honest" about the issue and argued that installing nuclear power stations would remove the need to install vast distances of power lines across the country.
"We need to put these power plants where existing coal fired power stations are so we don't need 28,000 kilometres of transmission lines," he said.
Mr Littleproud said the coalition intends to conduct an "orderly" transition from coal to nuclear.
He also reiterated that the "tough conversation" about nuclear needs to be had.
"Peter Dutton and I can see that this all-renewables approach is going to destroy our sovereign capability to manufacture in this country," he said.
"This government is having to spend billions of dollars to subsidise manufacturing.
"Ultimately what happens is the money runs out."
Mr Littleproud said the solution is to "fix the fundamentals" - which he identified as ensuring baseload power, reliable power, affordable power, and proper industrial relations laws.
"That gives us a chance at being competitive internationally."
Mr Littleproud said the coalition would announce where it plans to build nuclear power stations "very soon", and that they will be installed on sites of existing coal fired power stations.
"Some of those will be in National Party seats. It is the National Party's idea. We are the ones that have been pushing for Nuclear Energy to be a part of the energy mix for over a decade," he said.
Mr Littleproud also confirmed Wagga will not host a nuclear power plant under the deal as the city "doesn't have a coal fired power station".
"It won't be hosting a nuclear power plant," he said.
The Nationals leader promised the coalition would "be honest" about where the nuclear power plants go, about how much they will cost, and would aim to keep a healthy mix of energy generation providers to "spread the risk" and not "put all our eggs in one basket".
"It is a plan that gives hope and a future for generations to come and if we don't make these decisions today, then I fear that much of the future of this country will be lost - because if you can't underpin it with power - you got nothing," Mr Littleproud said.
He also blamed the current transition away from fossil fuels to renewable energy for the energy bill hike.
"What's being bled out of their wallets every time they get an energy bill - this linear pathway to net zero by 2050 is what you are experiencing today," he said.
Mr Littleproud said the coalition plans to live "up to our international commitments... in a uniquely Australian way that builds the future, gives hope, and leaves a legacy."
