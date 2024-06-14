The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Coolamon recalls ruckman after freshen up for trip to Narrandera

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 14 2024 - 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coolamon ruckman Adian Ledson will return to the senior side to face Narrandera this weekend. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Coolamon ruckman Adian Ledson will return to the senior side to face Narrandera this weekend. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Coolamon will welcome ruckman Adian Ledson back into their first grade side ahead of their trip to Narrandera on Saturday to face the Eagles.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
Newsletters
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.

Note from the Editor Newsletter

WEEKLY

Note from the Editor

Get the editor's insights: what's happening & why it matters

FootyHQ Newsletter

WEEKLY

FootyHQ

Love footy? We've got all the action covered

View all
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.