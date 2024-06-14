Coolamon recalls ruckman after freshen up for trip to Narrandera

Coolamon will welcome ruckman Adian Ledson back into their first grade side ahead of their trip to Narrandera on Saturday to face the Eagles.
Ledson was one of two notable omissions for the Hoppers ahead of their round eight clash against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
The ruckman was one of Coolamon's best in their 21-point reserve grade win over MCUE and he has returned to the senior side to face the Eagles on Saturday.
Hoppers coach Gavin McMahon was excited to have Ledson back in the senior side and he explained his stint in reserve grade was just to give the ruckman a freshen up.
"He just went and had a run and freshened up a bit," McMahon said.
"He sorted a couple of things out for us and it sparked some real enthusiasm from the big man too.
"We are pretty excited to get him in and so are the midfielders.
"It was just a freshen up as he's been on such a steep learning curve the big fella, he's virtually come off a five-year break into one year of footy before he came.
"We just wanted to look after the big fella because we care about him and we want to keep pushing him along."
The Hoppers gave away a late-game lead in their senior clash against the Goannas which resulted in just their third loss of the season so far.
McMahon believed they were able to take a fair few lessons from the game against the Goannas upon review.
"I think the first quarter was probably the worst quarter of footy we've played all year," he said.
"I think in the second and third we started to play some reasonable footy and we were a goal up with 10 minutes to go.
"So the first quarter was not great and then we were not too bad for the balance, but we were not happy with a couple of elements from that game."
Narrandera is hosting a big freeze event on Saturday which will see five representatives from the Hoppers head down the slide.
McMahon agreed it was great to see the two clubs come together for a cause that's much bigger than football.
"Yeah absolutely, how good's that," he said.
"There's a few from Coolamon heading down with a few of the Narrandera guys.
"We all know it's a great cause, but I think it's another reason for footy clubs to get together and remember there's a bigger picture than just the four points on offer at two o'clock every week.
"We love it and we're looking forward to seeing Bryan (Buchanan) get dunked, I think we'd all pay money to see that."
