Climate change not stopping Mindipi from sparking up Brothers' return

A Wagga winter is a little different to what he's used to but Blake Mindipi is still making his presence felt no matter the climate.
The former Papua New Guinea sevens international has been one of the leading lights as Brothers mark their return to the Group Nine first grade competition.
Despite the current frosty conditions being a far cry from what he's used to, Mindipi is starting to feel at home.
"Brothers is a good club and coming here, gelling with the boys is like meeting new friends," Mindipi said.
"It's like a family team that bonds everyone together and I feel at home when I'm here."
Mindipi certainly wasn't prepared for the weather but he's had help getting a new wardrobe sorted, trading shorts for pants and adding a few beanies to his collection.
He's also provided some much needed spark at hooker for the Wagga club.
The 21-year-old is looking to do more of the same, starting with Brothers' clash with Albury at Equex Centre on Saturday.
"Coming here with a lot of new boys, a win would be a boost to push us," he said.
Mindipi was supposed to be one of many recruits from Papua New Guinea but visa issues have stalled the process.
Experience on the sevens circuit meant Mindipi was an exception.
He will be part of a Brothers line up coach Aaron Gorrell believes is the best he's been able to assemble yet.
"It's probably the strongest team we'll find this week in a long time," Gorrell said.
"I think of everyone that is here the only one missing is Melvin (Quiroga)."
The French fullback impressed for Riverina and then Brothers early in the season before injuring his hamstring scoring a runaway try against Junee, in Brothers' first win since making their return to the first grade competition.
With Brothers having another bye next weekend, Gorrell hopes he will return to face Kangaroos.
However after having the bye to start the season, the former NRL playmaker feels the break for the general bye came at an ideal time for the club.
"The week off probably came at a good time and everyone is fresh and ready to go," Gorrell said.
Key forwards Apensia Driti and Bas Blackett return to the Brothers line up after missing their loss to Gundagai.
Speedster Aseri Bale is back on the wing after missing the past month with Barlow Simpson also returning via the bench.
Brothers ended a 651-day drought with their win over Junee last month and are eyeing off a second win for the season against a Thunder outfit with two wins and a draw to their credit so far.
Gorrell is hoping they can put things together to get another win on the board.
"They are a team on their day who can match it with anyone but I think we've shown patches, we just have to compete for the full 80 minutes," he said.
"We've had moments in most games where we've travelled pretty well but a few different things, whether it is lack of troops, injuries or running low on the bench, we've faded out of a few games.
"The team we put up against Gundagai the first 40 minutes wasn't too bad, it was just that first 20 minutes of the second half where they sort of blew us away.
"We completed again late but we have to compete for long periods to try to find a way to win.
"We seem to be finding a way to fade out of games at the moment and it's not a fitness thing, I'm confident with how fit we are, it's just game management and mental toughness to grind out the full 80 minutes."
