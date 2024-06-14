B&S-goers rejoice: Riverina ball back for 2024, organisers 'over the moon'

One of the Riverina's favourite Bachelors and Spinsters (B&S) balls will make a big return later this year after four years of cancellations.
Hard work by the Ariah Park B&S Ball committee has finally paid off, with event insurance officially secured for 2024.
The last Ariah Park B&S was held in 2019 before COVID-19 hit and communities across the nation were put into lockdown.
When large scale events were allowed once again following the pandemic, event insurance became near impossible to secure and several Riverina balls, including Ariah Park, were forced to cancel.
With a name change and a tweak to regulations, some B&S Balls were able to go ahead last year, but they weren't quite the same.
However, committee member Ebony Worland said the Ariah Park B&S Ball will go ahead in true fashion this year.
"It's just going to be exactly the same, nothing had to change," she said.
"We were able to secure events insurance which was our main problem with moving forward, since COVID-19 insurance became really hard to get.
"I know a lot of events ran into the same issues getting that public liability insurance, but we were able to attain it this year.
"I know other balls have had to ban camping or change the name of their ball to try and get insurance."
It hasn't been an easy fight for the hard-working committee, which has spent months searching for solutions.
"We've been really putting in the work," Ms Worland said.
"It's been a long journey trying to find an insurance company that will cover us.
"We didn't go with the same broker we normally go with, they couldn't cover us, but there was another ball in Victoria that used an insurance company that's purely for events and they got us onto it.
"I put in an application and it was such a nice, smooth process, but yeah we had to have all the paperwork done. It was a very long couple of years but it's very exciting to finally have it secured."
While B&S balls are about having a good time, the event is also the town's biggest fundraiser.
"We're ecstatic, it's such a massive fundraiser for our town," Ms Worland said.
"We're a not-for-profit organisation and everything we raise goes back into the town's small community organisations like our pre-school, our football club and our pool.
"We donate money to all of the community clubs so it's really exciting to have the opportunity to support those organisations that help keep our community going again.
"We're over the moon."
The Ariah Park B&S Ball will be held in October, with tickets to be released closer to the date.
