Elworthy starting to feel at home in new role as Aggies hunt big scalp

Ag College are chasing their first win over a top three side this season and have undefeated Wagga City in their sights.
After getting by far the closest to the Boiled Lollies when going down by seven points last month, Wagga City's average winning margin is almost 54, vice captain Josh Elworthy is confident of being able to reverse the result at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
"I think we've got good momentum building into the game," Elworthy said.
"Obviously holiday period is a tough time for us just in terms of exams and stuff going on but with the next couple of weeks the boys are confident we can put on a good fight and show that we are meant to be in the top two.
"Hopefully we can build some momentum going into finals."
With players coming from across the country, numbers have been known to take a hit at this time of the season.
However Elworthy doesn't think it will be an issue this year.
"We've got our full team committed this year," he said.
"Everyone being at training and whatnot has been a bit of a struggle in the past but this year we think we've got something building and have got everyone to buy in, come to training and try not to go home.
"We've got a full team and are very keen to see what we can produce."
It's Elworthy's third season at the club after making the move across from Group Nine club Kangaroos.
He's taken on more of a leadership role this season after Aggies lost plenty of experience from the side beaten in last year's preliminary final.
Despite a big turnover, Elworthy feels this side has a big advantage over Ag College teams of the past.
"We've got a lot younger squad after a lot of players left last year and there was a bit of uncertainty about how we were going to go but I think in terms of our team we're a lot closer this year as a unit," he said.
"We're a lot closer in terms of what year we're actually in at uni and I think that's allowed us to produce some really good footy.
"Everyone being a lot closer as a group just makes it a lot easier and it makes everything flow a little easier."
Ball control is one thing Elworthy believes is crucial to trying to get the better of Wagga City.
Ag College's only two losses have been tight ones against Wagga City and Waratahs in consecutive weeks.
They still sit above Waratahs on the ladder and coach Tom Lamond doesn't think too much needs to change to snare their first big scalp of the season.
"It was one where a few held up different calls or little bounces of the ball and it's a game we win," he said.
"We played a very good game of footy that day, as did Wagga City, so it's one of the ones where there are tiny little things to work on but as an overall from that game five weeks ago we won't be changing much going into it."
He also feels the club is better placed this time around.
Especially after needing to make so many changes from last year's squad.
"We're starting to get a pretty consistent team on the paddock each week and all the new combos are starting to work, which is nice," Lamond said.
"This will be the best test and the best team we've put forward this year.
"We will see where we are up to with six rounds left before finals."
Elworthy has mostly played at fullback but was shifted into five-eighth this year.
He admitted to being uncertain about it but feels he's adapting well.
"I've played a little bit of 10 before but fullback was the position I was most comfortable with but I've really enjoyed my time since moving into 10," he said.
"Obviously you don't get the ball as wide but it's a lot more of a controlling role and the boys have made my job as easy as possible.
"Boys like Harry (Parnaby) and Alex Meades helping direct the forwards around it makes my job a lot easier.
"It's been going really good and I've really been enjoying it."
