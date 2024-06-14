Kangaroos determined to end slide as young centre joins injured brigade

Kangaroos are looking to turn narrow losses into victories and stop their slide down the Group Nine ladder.
The Wagga club have dropped from first to fifth following three straight losses but fresh off the general bye get the chance to right some of their wrongs against Junee at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday.
Sidelined captain-coach Nathan Rose feels another win isn't far off.
"We've been very close in the last two games against Temora and Young," Rose said.
"A few things didn't go our way against Temora, but that's footy, and I thought against Young the game was there to be won but we probably just had a lapse of concentration off that kick.
"You make your own luck so we have to be better in those situations."
A large injury list hasn't helped their situation.
Khalieb Cameron-Pani is the latest addition after coming off second best from their loss to Young.
He isn't expected back until the back end of the season.
"It was a bit unfortunate as he fell on that leg when he was reaching out to score a try and came off limping," Rose said.
"He got an X-ray and has a bit of a fracture in his tibia.
"The positive about it is not broken as in snapped but there's a fracture through the bone.
"Hopefully that heals and he comes back for the back end of the season."
Dakota Ruta is set to take this place in the centres to face his former team.
Rose is still unsure of how long he will be sidelined.
He's missed their last three games, their three losses so far this season, after fracturing his thumb early in their draw with Albury.
Rose is waiting to get a new set of scans to see how it is progressing.
However it isn't all bad news for Kangaroos with reinforcements starting to trickle back into the side.
Replacement forwards Lachie Jolliffe and Simione Naiduki will both make their return to the side.
Rose believes having some more impact off the bench will be a boost against the struggling Diesels outfit.
Junee have only managed just one win so far this season, against Southcity in round three.
They've had plenty of injury problems of their own coming off consecutive byes.
