They came so close last time, Marrar are on the hunt to beat North Wagga

Returning to a sport after years away is always hard, but Kaitlin Staines feels like she's finally back in the swing of things.
After spending time to focus on her tennis career, the shooter signed with Marrar ahead of this year's A grade season and has been a staple ever since.
Staines was one of several new faces in the 'brand new' team this season, but as they prepare for the second round of games she feels the group is hitting their strides.
Though they've struggled to get many wins this year, the Bombers have undoubtedly pushed every team in the competition.
Notably, they led the currently undefeated North Wagga at halftime in round five before succumbing by two goals.
It's a mistake that Staines is keen to correct this weekend when they meet again.
This time at the Bombers home.
"I think North Wagga this weekend is a really exciting one to take on," Staines siad.
"We only lost to them by two last time, we put up a really good performance so we're looking forward to doing that again and hopefully pushing through at home which would be nice on Ladies Day as well.
"We were up five at half time last time, we were probably winning most of the game, we just couldn't really stick it out for four strong quarters.
"I think you're playing a team like that, if you let them in for one or two minutes, it's hard to get back on top.
"The focus of this weekend is to come out all four quarters and play some really good netball."
Working with fellow new recruit Ava Pritchett in the circle this season the pair have really figured out how to work together.
The league bye came at the perfect time for some rest and recovery before what Staines expects will be a tough match.
Since coming into the side, coach Kadison Hofert has been utilising Staines' as a holding shooter.
It was a role she was happy to take on.
"I hadn't played for such a long time, coming back into it was a bit all over the shop," she said.
"I think the girls are just taller in general now so although I'm a tall target, the defenders that I'm coming up against are my height, sometimes taller or so stronger but I think I'm getting stronger each week."
Tuning into elite competition has also been improving her game, she said.
"To be honest I've been watching a bit of Super Netball now actually, getting a few ideas about what's going on," she said.
"We joke about it within the club that sometimes they use netball terminology and I'm like, you have to translate that to tennis for me to understand what's going on.
"So watching on the TV is helping out a ton, but yes, I'm really enjoying shooting for the girls, they're very, very supportive and such a positive team."
Marrar will welcome North Wagga to Langrty Oval this weekend for the earlier game time of 11:45am.
Marrar v North Wagga at Langtry Oval
Coleambally v The Rock-Yerong Creek at Coleambally Sports Ground
Temora v Barellan at Nixon Park
Charles Sturt University v East Wagga-Kooringal at Peter Hastie Oval
