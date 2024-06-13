Starting an important conversation

A 15-hour workout might not be everyone's ideal Friday night, but for one Wagga vet the exercise marathon is his ticket to being on a TV show and supporting a good cause. Emily Anderson caught up with Tristan Robinson, who is raising funds for suicide prevention charity Strike Out and Headspace.
Mental health is in the spotlight this week as part of Men's Health Week and Taylor Dodge has spoken with the family of charismatic Kooringal man Graeme "Reidy" Reid, who died by suicide at 28 years old in 2016 after a lifelong battle with bipolar disorder.
It was revealed yesterday a Medicare Mental Health Centre will open in Wagga later this year. Finn Coleman reports the centres will offer a safe and welcoming place to get on-the-spot care and support.
In sport, Jimmy Meiklejohn brings us the latest in Regarn Simbwa's fight to get the visa he needs to return to Australia, while Courtney Rees reveals the Reddies are on the lookout for a home ground they can make their own as part of their plans to move away from Charles Sturt University.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
