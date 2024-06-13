Southcity mixing things up as they look to add to winning sequence

Southcity have taken a different approach as they look to extend their winning run.
After a mixed start to the season, with a draw with undefeated Young followed up by losses to Albury and Junee, the only win to the Diesels' credit this season, the Bulls head into their clash with Gundagai on the back of a four-game winning streak.
Coach Cleve McGhie took advantage of last week's general bye to switch up their training sessions.
It included one-on-one sessions with everyone in the squad.
He hopes the chance to refresh and reflect can set the Bulls up for the second half of the season.
"Doing it from an individual perspective and getting different perspectives when it's a one-on-one situation captures thoughts and perspectives from the whole squad from players outside the leadership group too," McGhie said.
"Their voice is just as important and sometimes they might see things myself or the leadership group isn't.
"It's an important thing to do."
McGhie has brought a fresh perspective to the club after the Bulls looked for an outside influence for the first time since Daniel Fitzhenry arrived at the club in 2011 straight out of the NRL.
Changing their approach is one thing McGhie wanted to bring to the club and that's certainly been the case.
"I do a lot of stuff with the squad outside of football," McGhie said.
"Last Tuesday we weren't on field at all and Thursday night was something different to break it up, both the season and training so players don't get bored.
"We went down to CrossFit and everyone got touched up."
The Bulls then had another gym session on Tuesday due to the wet weather.
"It's good to still get a blow out when there's wet weather, especially after the week off," McGhie said.
Gundagai are on a three-game winning streak of their own heading into the clash at Harris Park.
They sit one point clear in third place on the Group Nine ladder.
However none of that figures into McGhie's preparations.
"It's not going to be an easy game, I think every game is a tough one and comes with a different challenge for our squad," he said.
"Sometimes it's a mental thing, sometimes it's playing a little bit different to find something that might benefit us more in terms of the way we want to play football.
"This week is going to be a challenge but the boys will be up for it and be ready for it."
The Bulls have named an unchanged line up from their come-from-behind win over Temora while Gundagai are expected to welcome a number of experienced faces back into their line up.
