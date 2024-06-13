Nationals in town for 'robust debate' at annual conference

For the first time since 2009 the NSW Nationals Party State Conference is returning to Wagga this weekend.
Held each year in a different regional NSW town, the two-day conference is where Nationals Party members go to discuss and debate policy motions that are put forward by the members themselves.
These motions, if carried, go on to influence party policy at a state and federal level, attempting to ensure the voice of rural and regional NSW is heard in parliament.
"It's going to be a good conference," federal Riverina MP Michael McCormack said.
"There'll be a lot of disagreement, there'll be a lot of agreement ... robust debate.
"But at the end of the day ... there's going to be some good policies, some good outcomes from the conference, and I look forward to it."
Mr McCormack was joined at his office by Nationals delegates on Thursday afternoon, including the party's federal leader David Littleproud, deputy leader Perin Davey, NSW leader Dugald Saunders, NSW MLC Wes Fang, and Wagga branch chair Mackenna Powell.
Ms Powell welcomed the Nationals member to Wagga and looks forward to the positive impact the conference will have on the town.
"It is my very great pleasure to announce that the NSW State Conference is being held in Wagga Wagga over the next two days," she said.
"[The Nationals] always hold our state conference in a regional area within NSW and I'm very pleased to announce that 280 people will be attending this conference.
"This not only supports accommodation in our region, but also small business, our hospitality industries, and showcases our region - the food bowl of Australia ... and we hope that many of the attendees will return to Wagga and see all that we have to offer here."
Mr Littleproud said it was good to join his fellow party members at both the federal and state level, and noted how crucial this conference was for the Nationals.
"It is important because this is the last NSW conference before the next federal election," he said.
"And the next federal election will be a big decision. A big decision for Australians.
"It's great to have a great team that we're working together, and the policies that come from NSW is shaping [the party] federally and shaping the future in NSW."
All levels of the Nationals representatives in NSW will descend on Wagga to discuss various topics and issues, many of which will impact the Riverina.
Mr McCormick said water buybacks would certainly be front and centre at the conference, as would many others.
"We know that buybacks do so much damage, not just on the river communities, but indeed on everybody who wants and needs to have a livelihood in that river community," he said.
"There are all sorts of motions going head, nothing will be left on the floor. Anybody can get up and speak their mind and those very motions that come from the floor of a Nationals Party Conference can end up in the party room and end up as legislation.
"We hold our conferences in the regions, because we care about the regions, we live in the regions, we want the regions to be the best they can be."
